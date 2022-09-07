Super Quiz: Mirror

1. "Man in the Mirror" was his 10th No. 1 single song.

2. What question did the Evil Queen ask her Magic Mirror in the Snow White story?

3. Where would you see the Hall of Mirrors?

4. Translate the name of the German news magazine Der Spiegel.

5. Barbra Streisand produced, directed and starred in this 1996 film with "Mirror" in the title.

6. The Mirrorball Trophy is awarded to the winning couple on this TV show.

7. A parabolic mirror behind a spotlight projects a ---------- beam of light.

8. This toy contains mirrors and colored glass whose reflections produce changing patterns.

9. In an Alfred, Lord Tennyson poem, she said, "The mirror crack'd from side to side, the curse has come upon me."

ANSWERS:

1. Michael Jackson

2. "Who is the fairest one of all?"

3. The Palace of Versailles

4. The Mirror

5. "The Mirror Has Two Faces"

6. "Dancing With the Stars"

7. Parallel

8. Kaleidoscope

9. The Lady of Shalott