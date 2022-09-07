Survey says

The University of Arkansas' Office for Education Policy is doing some interesting work. For example: the survey it put out last week, which was called surprising by some--inasmuch as it found a lot of parents are more pro-choice (education-wise) than might have been assumed.

We aren't surprised. Not a bit.

Parents want the best for their kids. And if that means going to a school not in their ZIP code, or not in the traditional public school system, or not even to a school at all, best option means best option. This survey confirms that.

Here's how it broke down: The researchers asked "a representative sample" of 500 Arkansas parents for their views on different education topics. (See Cynthia Howell's story in Tuesday's paper for a full account.) Among the findings:

"Repondents strongly endorsed state support for school choice options--including private school tuition--and that support came from people across political affiliations."

From across political affiliations. As if what's best for your son and/or daughter is paramount, not your political leanings.

There were other findings having to do with the virus, race in classroom teaching, teacher salaries, and whether parents would want their own kids to become teachers. We refer you to the story.

In today's offering, we focus on this piece of the pie: 88 percent of parents surveyed (nearly 9 in 10) "supported or strongly supported" the concept of the Arkansas Succeed Scholarship that gives students with special needs--or those from foster homes or military families--taxpayer money in the form of vouchers for private school tuition.

The same number--88 percent--said they'd support tax credit scholarship programs "where donations from individuals and businesses . . . fund private scholarships for students from lower-income families."

And three-quarters of those surveyed said they'd would like to use one of those scholarships for their kids to go to a private school "if eligibility restrictions were not a factor."

Well.

We're not surprised because moms are moms. Dads are dads. And when other surveys from inner cities show that parents in the most challenging ZIP codes are eager--desperate--to get their kids out of failing schools, we aren't surprised at that, either.

All kinds of ideas and laws have been adopted across the fruited plain on this subject. And, at least when it comes to educating their own, being pro-choice doesn't divide parents into red-staters and blue-staters.

States are coming up with vouchers, charter schools, scholarships, you name it. Some of them will work wonders; others won't. Which is why the rest of us need to copy the ones that improve education and reject the ones that don't. ("It is one of the happy incidents of the federal system that a single courageous state may, if its citizens choose, serve as a laboratory; and try novel social and economic experiments without risk to the rest of the country.''--Mr. Justice Brandeis, 1932.)

Whether your school of choice is the neighborhood elementary, the charter down the highway, a private school run by your church, a magnet school across town, an online program, or a home-school option, there are advantages to all. But the biggest advantage for students might be the competition that's been awakened in the education establishment over the last generation or so.

Competition, it seems, works in education. As it does in every other human endeavor. Who knew? Except most people.

So 88 percent of parents are fine with school choice?

We suppose the only surprising thing is that the percentage isn't higher.