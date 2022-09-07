UA tops 30,000 students for the first time

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has its largest-ever fall enrollment, 30,936 students — an 8.3% increase over last year and the first time the university has crossed the 30,000 mark — according to preliminary figures reported by the university on Wednesday.

Degree-seeking new freshmen also reportedly represent a record, with 7,099 joining the campus this fall. That's a 17% jump over last year.

Total enrollment was 27,562 in 2020 but jumped to 29,068 in 2021, according to the university. There are 2,835 Arkansans in this freshmen class, another new record and a 7.8% increase from last year's freshmen class.





