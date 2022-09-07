Sections
UA tops 30,000 students for the first time

by Ryan Anderson | Today at 3:17 p.m.
Prospective students and their families walk Thursday, June 30, 2022, to the front doors of Old Main on the University of Arkansas campus while taking part in a tour of campus in Fayetteville.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has its largest-ever fall enrollment, 30,936 students — an 8.3% increase over last year and the first time the university has crossed the 30,000 mark —  according to preliminary figures reported by the university on Wednesday.

 

Degree-seeking new freshmen also reportedly represent a record, with 7,099 joining the campus this fall. That's a 17% jump over last year.

 

Total enrollment was 27,562 in 2020 but jumped to 29,068 in 2021, according to the university. There are 2,835 Arkansans in this freshmen class, another new record and a 7.8% increase from last year's freshmen class. 


Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.

