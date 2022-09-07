UNDER THE RADAR: Fordyce's Carmilo Allen

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Fordyce Carmilo Allen.

Class: 2024

Position: Linebacker

Size: 6-2, 210 pounds

2022 stats: 22 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble

Coach Tim Rodgers on lack of exposure:

“He just hasn’t gotten out a lot as far as camps. He went to a few last year. He went to camp in South or North Carolina. He went to camp his 10th grade year and did pretty good out there. He went to a few others, but he has to work during the summer because he works up at the school with us. We’re going to try to get him to more during the summer this year.

“He’s a good kid and stays out of trouble. He plays hard and he works hard. We kind of had his hand down last year and played him at outside linebacker and let him rush off the edge a lot. He really didn’t want to move inside, but you have a kid that tall and that big, that strong, that physical, we finally got him convinced and he’s had some success at these team camps that we went to during the summer and scrimmage game. Against Monticello he had a good first half. He’s just going to get better as the season goes along.”



