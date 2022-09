Sam Pittman, head coach of Arkansas, walks the sideline on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, during the fourth quarter of the Razorbacks’ 31-24 season-opening win over Cincinnati at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/220904Daily/ for today's photo gallery..(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content