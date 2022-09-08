Arkansas baseball opens fall with several new faces

FAYETTEVILLE -- Things will feel much different than a year ago when the University of Arkansas opens fall baseball practice today at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks have 28 newcomers on their 44-man fall roster, and all but a couple of starting position players are gone from last season's team that finished 46-21 and played in the semifinals of the College World Series. Compare that to last fall when Arkansas returned most of its starters from a team that had been ranked No. 1 for most of the previous season.

Dave Van Horn, entering his 21st season as the Razorbacks' coach, said he is looking forward to the many position battles that loom. Arkansas has likely starters in Peyton Stovall at second base and Brady Slavens at first, but everything else seems up for grabs.

"The left side of the infield is wide open," Van Horn said. "A lot of positions are open. It's more about the position player side. On the pitching side we've got some quality guys with a lot of experience."

Stovall said the fall will be important for all the new players to mesh.

"I'm excited," Stovall said. "There's a lot of competition at a lot of different spots. People are going out there and it makes practice a lot better, too. You have a lot of guys that are going hard and giving it their all, trying to earn a spot and win a spot, and so I think ultimately it makes all of us better. I'm looking forward to seeing what we have in the fall."

Van Horn said several players will work at multiple positions. Additional playing time will be available at first base where Slavens is projected to start, but will be limited this fall due to an elbow surgery he underwent this summer.

"I'm playing guys all over the field," Van Horn said. "I told them that first meeting, and I told them that when we recruited them, that you've got to be willing to move around a little bit, especially until you establish your spot. We're really focusing on defense right now because we lost our starting second baseman [Robert Moore], shortstop [Jalen Battles] and third baseman [Cayden Wallace], and then our starting first baseman [Stovall] who will move to second base.

"Slavens is back. We're going to exclusively work him out at first when that elbow gets ready to roll. He probably won't throw all fall but he will get started swinging the bat some time after fall ball."

Stovall played at first base as a freshman while Moore played at second base, where he earned the Division I Rawlings Gold Glove Award. Second base is a more natural position to Stovall.

"It's just kind of the position that I've played all my life, so just getting back there, it feels nice," Stovall said. "I'm excited to keep working there. To learn from Robert last year ... is going to really help me a lot."

Newcomers are expected to battle for other infield positions. Junior college transfers Harold Coll and Hunter Grimes are expected to work out at shortstop, and freshman Jayson Jones and junior college transfers Caleb Cali and Ben McLaughlin should see time at third base.

Kendall Diggs, who played primarily as a designated hitter as a freshman last season, could see time at first base, third base and in the outfield, Van Horn said. Diggs is coming off a summer in which he batted .329 in the Appalachian League.

Junior college transfers Peyton Holt and Isaac Webb can play multiple positions.

Arkansas added three transfers at catcher -- Hudson Polk (Oklahoma), Cal Kilgore (New Mexico State) and Parker Rowland, who played two seasons at Arkansas State before transferring to Southeastern Oklahoma State last season.

In the outfield, Van Horn said he likes the look of Jared Wegner, a transfer who had a 1.094 OPS, 11 home runs and 53 RBI at Creighton last season.

"How [pro teams] didn't sign him, I don't know," Van Horn said. "Wait until you see him hit."

Freshman Mason Neville should challenge for playing time in center field. Neville turned down an offer from the Cincinnati Reds, who drafted him in the 18th round this summer. Neville bats and throws left-handed.

In addition to Slavens, some position players could be limited this fall due to injuries. Among them are junior college infielder/outfielder Tyson Fourkiller (foot), transferring Kansas outfielder/infielder Tavian Josenberger (back), and returning outfielder Jace Bohrofen (knee).

On the mound, the Razorbacks lost their No. 1 starter Connor Noland and Evan Taylor out of the bullpen, but returned several arms who contributed to their run to the College World Series.

Among the notable returners are starters Will McEntire, Jaxon Wiggins and Hagen Smith, and relievers Brady Tygart, Zack Morris and Austin Ledbetter. Arkansas has also added arms from the transfer market, including right-handers Koty Frank from Nebraska and former Ole Miss pitcher Cody Adcock from Crowder (Mo.) College, and left-hander Hunter Hollan from San Jacinto (Texas) College.

Van Horn said he has also been pleased by the recent bullpen for left-hander Nick Griffin, a third-year sophomore who started seven games last season after rehabbing Tommy John surgery.