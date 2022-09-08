The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Sept. 7, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-21-139. Andrew Richards v. Tracey Richards, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Whiteaker and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-21-547. Michael Brannigan v. University of Arkansas, Public Employee Claims Division; and Death and Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-21-391. J. Kirk Grynwald v. Ana Grynwald, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifteenth Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-20-9. Jack Bennett and Cindy Bennett v. Wiley B. Ballow, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-344. Arkansas Department of Human Services, Division of Medical Services v. Northwest Arkansas Hospital, Springdale, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed. Barrett and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-21-566. Christopher M. Parker v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-22-38. Bradley Uren v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Baxter County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-21-304. Aaron McKay v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Whiteaker, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-21-544. Jake Norwood v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-21-403. Cody Vessel v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-21-303. Arkansas County Bank, Dewitt, as Trustee Under the Last Will and Testament of Godfrey Thomas; Arkansas County Bank, Dewitt, as Trustee of the Godfrey Thomas Testamentary Trust; Godfrey Thomas Foundation, Inc.; Tate Pfaffenberger; Les Pfaffenberger; Turner Farms IV; Turner Farms Partnership; and Roger Turner v. Pin Oak Hunting Club, Inc., from Arkansas County Circuit Court, Southern District. Reversed on direct appeal; affirmed on cross-appeal. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.