Arkansas history panel denies Fort Smith’s request to stop flying Confederate flag

The Arkansas History Commission has denied its first historical preservation waiver since the Arkansas State Capitol and Historical Monument Protection Act became law, meaning Fort Smith will not be allowed to replace its Flags over Fort Smith display despite concerns around the Confederate flag.

The City of Fort Smith waiver request for the flag display that was erected in 2001 was denied two to one, with one commission member voting present. Commission members Heather Nelson and Ronald Fuller were the two members who voted against the waiver, and Micheal Tarver, chairman of the commission, was the lone approval vote. Commission member Brady Banta voted present.

The waiver was in regard to the display that previously featured flags that have flown over Fort Smith since 1699. The flags included the French Fleur-De-Lis, the Spanish Cross of Burgundy, the French Tri-Color Flag, the U.S. 15-, 20- and 24-star flags and the Confederate flag.

Colby Roe, an attorney who represents the city, contacted the commission in August requesting a waiver under the Arkansas State Capitol and Historical Monument Protection Act to determine the disposition of the Riverfront Park flag display, according to documents obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through an Arkansas Freedom of Information request.

Originally, Roe requested a waiver in September 2021 to alter the flag display, but the rules for the commission had not been promulgated in accordance with the Arkansas Administrative Procedure Act.

Commission members said on Thursday the denial doesn't mean the City of Fort Smith is required to put the previous flags back up. That will be a decision that will have to be made by city officials.

Two years ago, the city tried to get new flags but learned the vendor no longer sold Confederate flags. The city decided the flags would not be reinstalled and instead decided to replace them with flags that represent the six branches of the military.

The Arkansas State Capitol and Historical Monument Protection Act, or Act 1003, which became law in April 2021, prohibits the removal, relocation, alteration or renaming of a memorial on public property.

Under the law, a public entity that has control of a memorial may petition the History Commission for a waiver from the prohibition if the monument will be moved or relocated for more than 60 days.

The act also requires governmental entities to register historical monuments erected after April 28, 2021, the act's effective date, with the History Commission.

The commission is part of the Division of Arkansas Heritage, which is within the state Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. The rules pertaining to the Arkansas State Capitol and Historical Monument Protection Act were not passed until this summer.

The rules pertaining to the act were needed to establish a process to apply for a waiver; create a process for approving a temporary waiver on an emergency basis; to establish guidelines regarding what will be designated as a historical monument; to create an application process to register historical monuments erected after April 28, 2021; and to establish guidelines for the disposition of historical monuments if a waiver is granted for removal of a monument.

The rules approved by the committee describe a "historical monument" as a statue, memorial, gravestone plate, plaque or historic flag display that is located on public property and was installed, erected for or named or dedicated in honor of a historical person, historical event, public service organization, firefighter, police officer, military organization or military unit on public property and has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places or in a veterans cemetery.

The law was passed at a time when several Confederate monuments across the country were removed or torn down after a number of unarmed Black people were killed by law enforcement officers. Several Arkansas cities have waited months for the rules because of questions surrounding the removal, repair and creation of monuments.

Fort Smith removed its historical flag display and bronze markers from Riverfront Park in 2020.

Attorney Joey McCutchen filed a lawsuit in June 2021 accusing the city of violating the Arkansas State Capitol and Historical Monument Protection Act by removing the display and not replacing it or obtaining a waiver within 60 days. The law took effect April 29, 2021.

The city has maintained that the reason for the waiver request is because of complications getting newer replica flags, but Roe said in the most recent waiver request filed in August that issues surrounding the Confederate flag were also a part of the consideration. He said in the waiver that many within the community find historical associations with the Confederacy "emotionally charging and potentially provocative."