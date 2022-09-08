Benefits With Friends: Apple brandy on the fundraising menu at Rogers Historical Museum

An Evening of Historical Spirits

What: An apple brandy tasting and evening of local history with RG Macon and Carson Spirits, food pairings by Sweet Freedom Cheese with House of Webster, a cash bar and entertainment by the Arkansas Arts Academy.

When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22

Where: Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in downtown Rogers

Cost: $40 per person; tickets limited, and reservations required by Sept. 15

Information: Tickets at eventbrite.com or email sheryle2@att.net

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com