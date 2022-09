FORT SMITH — Police are awaiting a cause of death report after a body was found in a Walmart parking lot Monday.

Police arrived at the 8300 block of Rogers Avenue about 1 p.m. after bystanders found a 50-year-old man dead inside his vehicle.

Police said the man appears to have died of natural causes with no foul play suspected, but the body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death.