The nation in brief : Seattle teachers strike, halt school day





Seattle teachers strike, halt school day

SEATTLE -- The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools on Wednesday was canceled as teachers strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students.

"No one wants to strike," Seattle Education Association President Jennifer Matter said. "But SPS [the school district] has given us no choice. We can't go back to the way things have been."

Contract talks continued.

The district said in an email to parents that it was "optimistic the bargaining teams will come to a positive solution for students, staff, and families."

Districts around the country have faced labor challenges as the pandemic put extraordinary stress on both teachers and students. An infusion of federal stimulus money has helped stabilize school district budgets, and teachers unions have sought to improve pay, resources and working conditions after a difficult few years.

Teachers in Columbus -- Ohio's largest district -- last week ended a brief strike, agreeing on a package that included 4% raises, plans for building improvements, reduced class sizes and innovative paid leave benefits.

In Denver, marathon bargaining sessions resulted last week in tentative agreement for an 8.7% raise for educators, a higher salary for first-year teachers, and more money from the district for health insurance costs.

Teachers in Minneapolis, Chicago and Sacramento walked out earlier this year before securing new contracts.

Bond revoked in Memphis kidnap-killing

MEMPHIS -- A Tennessee judge Wednesday revoked bond for the man charged with killing a Memphis woman who was abducted during a pre-dawn run near a university campus.

Cleotha Abston, who told a Shelby County judge he prefers to be referred to as Cleotha Henderson, will be held on charges including first-degree murder in the kidnapping and slaying of Eliza Fletcher, 34.

General Sessions Judge Louis Montesi had ordered him held on $510,000 bond Tuesday on charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence, theft and fraud.

Police then identified a body found behind a vacant duplex as Fletcher and Henderson was charged with first-degree murder, making his first court appearance on that charge Wednesday. The judge said the name change would be placed in the court record.

The suspect's public defender has filed a sealed motion regarding his representation. The lawyer has not commented on specifics of the charges.

S.C. executions ruled unconstitutional

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A South Carolina judge has ruled that the state's newly created execution firing squad, as well as its use of the electric chair, are unconstitutional, siding with four death row inmates in a decision sure to be appealed.

"In 2021, South Carolina turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be forced into the electric chair if he refuses to elect how he will die," Judge Jocelyn Newman wrote Tuesday. "In doing so, the General Assembly ignored advances in scientific research and evolving standards of humanity and decency," the judge said.

Last month, Newman heard arguments from lawyers for four men on death row, who said the prisoners would feel terrible pain whether "cooking" by electricity or having their heart stopped by a marksman's bullet, assuming the shooter was on target.

Attorneys for the state countered with experts who said death by the yet-to-be-used firing squad or the rarely used electric chair would be instantaneous.

Officials with the state Corrections Department said the agency was "assessing the ruling." Brian Symmes, a spokesman for Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, said he planned to appeal.

Kay continues Baja California assault

MEXICO CITY -- Hurricane Kay gained strength in the Pacific on Wednesday and began lashing Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, where authorities opened shelters and closed some roads.

Forecasters said there's a chance the storm's outer bands could bring heavy rain -- and possibly flash floods -- to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.

Kay's maximum sustained winds rose to 105 mph, with forecasters saying it could brush the mid portion of the peninsula today or Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Kay was centered about 215 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula and moving north-northwest at 12 mph.

Forecasters expected Kay to stay offshore as it moves north, roughly parallel to the coast. It's an expansive storm, with tropical storm-force winds extending up to 230 miles from the center.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Earl strengthened northeast of Puerto Rico after dropping heavy rain across the Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Danielle was kicking up high seas far out over the Atlantic -- about 625 miles northwest of the Azores.





This satellite image shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of Mexico early Wednesday. (AP/NOAA)






