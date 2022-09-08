British consul makes visit to Texarkanans

TEXARKANA — British Consul General Richard Hyde visited Texarkana on Wednesday to gain knowledge of the region and celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

Local economic development organization AR-TX REDI hosted the diplomat by introducing him to the campuses of Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, where he spoke and networked with local leaders.

Rob Sitterley, REDI’s president and CEO, opened the reception at A&M by answering the question many were wondering: Why Texarkana?

“Quite frankly, [the British Consulate’s] mission is to protect British citizens who are here in the U.S., but their second just-as-important mission is to bring business here from overseas,” he said. “And they have to have real confidence that Texarkana can handle a company, if they’re going to bring them here.

“And we think our region is really a gem that can tout education, infrastructure and workforce.” In April, REDI announced the certification of a megasite manufacturing center, with the aim of recruiting major industry. The 1,362-acre tract — bound by Interstate 30, U.S. 67 and the Union Pacific railroad — was leased by the city and Miller County to attract heavy manufacturing plants and jobs.

“Just as important as looking after Brits in this region of the United States is to help the U.K. understand what’s happening in the United States politically, economically, socially, and to help us promote increase in trade in both directions,” Hyde said.

Hyde took up his position as consul general in June 2019 in Houston. He oversees the U.K’s engagement in the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and New Mexico.

His business priorities and responsibilities include developing political ties between the U.K. and the consular district; enhancing trade and investment partnerships; promoting science and innovation links and supporting the delivery of consular services to the many British nationals who have made this region their home.

“If I’m really sincere about trying to understand the region of the United States that I cover, I need to get out on the road and meet real people.” After the remarks, Hyde and local leaders present honored Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee by participating in the Queen’s Green Canopy (a global sustainability initiative) and planting a tree on the A&M-Texarkana campus.

The Platinum Jubilee is being celebrated in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch.

“The aim is to plant trees as far and wide as we can,” Hyde said.