Clinton critical of comparisons between her emails and Mar-a-Lago files

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that the “right is trying to make this about me again,” as Republicans increasingly make comparisons between how she was not charged in a 2016 FBI investigation into her use of a private email server and the ongoing probe into former president Donald Trump’s handling of sensitive government documents.

“I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails …” Clinton tweeted. “The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified.” She said in another tweet, “That’s right: ZERO.” The string of tweets from the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee was a rare public response against Republican talking points. “I’m more tired of talking about this than anyone,” she wrote, “but here we are.” Clinton has in recent days been on a publicity tour to promote “Gutsy,” an Apple TV Plus show that she is making with her daughter, Chelsea.

As Republicans in recent weeks defended Trump after FBI agents searched his Mara-Lago residence in Florida, finding highly sensitive documents, some have brought up Clinton as an example of sloppiness in dealing with government affairs that was ultimately not punished by the judicial system.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said on Fox News last month that “if there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle … there’ll be riots in the streets.” “If they try to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after Hillary Clinton set up a server in her basement,” Graham said, “there literally will be riots in the street. I worry about our country.” Trump subsequently posted a video of the GOP senator’s Fox appearance. Graham did not immediately return a request for comment early Wednesday.