Concert group presents event

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will host Shaina Martinez, the 2022 National Federation of Music Clubs' Young Artist award winner for sopranos. She will be accompanied by Mary Smith, pianist.

The community is invited to attend the presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday at the University of Arkansas at Monticello's Harris Hall in the music building.

"Shaina Martinez has been hailed by the Washington Post for her 'piercing, muscular soprano' and recognized by Opera News for having an attractive soprano," according to a news release.

Parking will be at the UAM fine arts center. Admission is free and the association encourages open seating for this event. Details: (870) 460-1888.

WH library to host parents' event

Help for Parents of Struggling Students will be held from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the White Hall Public Library. The presenter will be Melissa Hannah, a certified academic language therapist with a master's degree and other certifications, according to a news release.

Hannah helps parents of struggling students understand their options with their school district and shares community resources that are available to help, according to the release. Children can play computer and board games during the program. Details: (870) 247-5064.

Dumas residents earns MBA

Harshal Shankar Dewle of Dumas earned a Master of Business Administration degree from University of the Cumberlands at Williamsburg, Ky. The degree was awarded in August, according to a news release.

Locals on SNHU honors' lists

Southern New Hampshire University at Manchester, N.H., named area residents to the 2022 summer honors' lists, according to a news release.

The Dean's List honorees were Sydnie Kelley of Monticello and Kayla Peck of Sheridan.

The President's List honorees were Nicholas Heard of Banks, Kevin Bogan of Lake Village, Ashlie Crosby of Redfield, and Eriyn Canada of Sheridan.

Full-time undergraduate students with a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Those with GPAs of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List.