La Harpe Boulevard’s eastbound lands will be closed from State Street to East Markham Street starting Monday due to construction, Little Rock officials say.

According to a news release from the city, the closure will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekdays for approximately 30 days, as a result of construction at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Motorists traveling east on La Harpe Boulevard will detour by turning right on Chester Street or North State Street, the release states.