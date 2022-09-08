Council holds up asbestos project

A resolution authorizing an agreement for asbestos abatement services at the former Southeast Middle School failed 4-4 during the Pine Bluff City Council meeting on Tuesday with council member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. acting as mayor in Shirley Washington's absence.

Council members Steven Shaner, Bruce Lockett, Holcomb and Glen Brown Jr. voted in favor of the resolution while Joni Alexander, Ivan Whitfield and Steven Mays voted against it. Glen Brown Sr.'s absence during the vote was counted as a "no" vote.

According to the resolution, the abatement is needed in the city-owned facility at 2001 S. Ohio St. Nabholz Environmental Services was scheduled to begin the service the very next day, according to city officials, but due to the measure failing, the project was interrupted.

Alexander said she could not support the project because she did not see a return on an investment of nearly $1 million and suggested the land be used for commercial property.

According to William Fells of the mayor's office, the demolition would cost approximately $725,000 and the cost to remove the asbestos would be approximately $68,000. Dirt work to bring it up to elevation would also be an additional cost.

Whitfield showed concern for the First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry, which currently occupies the building.

"Have we told her that she will have to relocate?" asked Whitfield. "The food pantry may not mean much to us but I've gone there eight or nine times and the line was from there back down to New St. Hurricane Church. I want to make sure that when they get started with this, we don't disenfranchise people.''

Fells said he reached out recently to Debra Allen, food pantry director, and the city is working with her to give her as much time as she needs to find a new location.

When it came to financing the project, Fells said the city has found grant opportunities and will be meeting with state officials about funding that can cover the demolition.

"I definitely think bringing in a subdivision will be a good return on the city's investment because that is going to boost the tax dollars and will bring in more people and will attract more businesses in that area," Fells said.

Alexander said she agrees with a subdivision, but this one in the past has been promoted as a collaboration with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. According to Fells, while HUD is one of the options, the city has been in touch with other developers who would like to do a straight-up market rate.

"Right now we have already acquired that building. We have already put money into it. Asbestos is the most responsible thing that we can do and to keep moving forward with the project," said Fells, who added city planner Larry Reynolds agreed that the city should proceed with the asbestos abatement.

Fells said they already have engineers looking at the property.

Alexander said it made more sense to her to wait and see what funds were coming in before moving forward with the project. Whitfield agreed.

"I'm not against us getting new housing," Alexander said. "I just feel like us doing this and not knowing about the rest of the money, I just can't support it."

Fells mentioned using some of the American Rescue Plan funds as an option, but the preference was not to dip into those funds.

In other city business, an ordinance amending the code of ordinances in regard to the gross receipts tax on hotels and restaurants and addressing short-term rentals and food trucks was approved by the city council.

The first amendment is to revise the definitions of "Gross receipts tax," "Hotel or motel accommodation," "Restaurants, cafes, cafeterias and other business establishments," and "Similar businesses" to read as follows:

"Gross receipts tax shall mean a tax of three percent (3%) upon the gross receipts or gross proceeds from the renting, leasing or otherwise furnishing of hotel, motel, bed and breakfast, room, home, or other residential accommodation for sleeping, as well as other meeting or party event facilities; and two percent (2%) upon the gross receipts of restaurants, cafes, cafeterias and other business establishments in the city.

"Hotel or motel accommodation and short-term rentals shall mean the renting, leasing or otherwise furnishing of accommodation in a hotel, motel, condominium, bed and breakfast, rooms, home or other residential structure, and meeting or party room facilities, upon day-to-day or week-to-week basis. This shall not include the renting, leasing or furnishing of accommodations upon month-to-month tenancies or tenancies of a longer duration than thirty (30) days. The location must comply with the applicable zoning, property maintenance, and fire codes.

"Restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, mobile food trucks or mobile food facilities, and other business establishments shall mean any establishment engaged in the business of selling refreshments or meals for consumption on the premises and shall include the gross receipts upon all such sales of prepared foods of any type of beverage sold on the premises.

"Similar businesses shall mean any establishment, including mobile food trucks or mobile food facilities, engaged in the business of selling prepared food or beverages for consumption on or off the premises."

The second amendment added food trucks to the following:

"A tax in the sum of three percent (3%) shall be levied in the city upon; (a) the gross receipts or gross proceeds from the renting, leasing, or otherwise furnishing hotel, motel, bed and breakfast, room, home or other residential accommodations for sleeping, meeting, or party room facilities for profit, but such accommodations shall not include the rental or lease of such accommodations for periods of thirty (30) days or more; and (b) a tax in the sum of two percent (2%) percent shall be levied in the city upon the portion of the gross receipts or gross proceeds received by restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, delis, drive-in restaurants, carry-out restaurants, concession stands, convenience stores, grocery store-restaurants, mobile food trucks and mobile food facilities, and similar businesses, from the sale of prepared food and beverages for on or off-premises consumption, but such tax shall not apply to such gross receipts or gross proceeds of organizations qualified under section 501(c)(3) of the Federal Internal Revenue Code."

An ordinance converting Texas Street between Harding Avenue and 17th Avenue from a two-way to a one-way street was approved. The Pine Bluff Street Department will install appropriate signage to notify traffic of the change.

Two resolutions authorizing the city clerk to destroy blank checks were passed. One resolution was to destroy outdated and temporary checks associated with active and closed accounts and the other resolution was to destroy checks associated with a closed account belonging to Urban Renewal Agency.

According to City Clerk Janice Roberts, check fraud was committed in August in the amount of $13,000.

The account was then zeroed out and closed on Aug. 19. According to officials, Urban Renewal is currently undergoing an audit.