Cyclists take in late-summer ride

The sun was out, the wind was still and the temperature was nothing like the heatwave Pine Bluff endured this summer.

That meant two things: Fall is coming quickly, and Wednesday evening was a good time to go bike riding. The late summer atmosphere at Pine Bluff's Martin Luther King Park was just to the liking of local rider Rachelle Rayford.

"I get out and try to ride as much as I can," she said. "It's been hot, lately. I'm ready for the fall rides."

Green is still the dominant color outdoors, two weeks shy of the start of autumn, but the trees allowed about seven riders to take in the clean air for a mile-long loop through the park for the Ice Cream Ride, organized by Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation. Riders were treated to the frozen dessert inside the Coretta Scott King Center at the park following the ride.

The goal of the ride was to add awareness to cycling in the city during the week of Tour de Bluff, the annual riding festival through Pine Bluff and surrounding areas that will begin Friday and conclude Saturday.

"This is another platform we can use to push out exercise, get out and move your body," said Vincent Tate, Parks and Recreation athletic director. "We'd like to reach out to all the school districts to help them get active and get fit."

One way the department has done that is by giving away six bikes and six helmets at Southwood Elementary in the Pine Bluff School District. The bikes were donated by Cycle Bikes for Kids of Little Rock.

Another giveaway is scheduled for Friday at PBSD's James Matthews Elementary.

The events are part of the department's Get Fit Get Active initiative to help lower the childhood obesity rate, Tate said.

Tate, for his part, keeps active in cycling by participating in the Little Rock chapter of the Major Taylor Cycling Club, named after the first Black world champion cyclist.

Rayford, who bikes around Pine Bluff, brought a friend with her to the Ice Cream Ride, plans on taking part in the Tour de Bluff as well.

"We signed up to do 23 miles at least," she said. "That's our goal, because we haven't been riding like we should."

Rayford would just like a little company to come along with her, now that the late-summer sun is smiling on her more than it's burning.

"I would like to ride more, but I've got to get more women out there with me, so I can ride more on a ladies' level instead of holding the guys down," she said.