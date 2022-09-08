Dendy, Zebras prepare for rival Wildcats

At Jordan Stadium at 6:17 a.m., the sun was still asleep but the Pine Bluff High School Zebras weren't.

While most kids were stumbling out of bed for school, the Zebras football team were running plays with inspirational music blaring under the stadium lights.

Coach Micheal Williams recently changed his team's practice from afternoons to early mornings to kickstart the players' adrenaline for the day.

The shift has multiple reasons. It helps the players stay more focused on classes during the day while resting their bodies for weights and conditioning in the afternoon. While other teams across the state are practicing after school, the Zebras are finishing homework and getting tutoring if they need it.

The Zebras are coming off a big win -- their home season opener -- against the Little Rock Central Tigers this week. The Zebras won 38-6 for Williams' first victory at the helm.

This week, the Zebras hit the road to take on the crosstown rival Watson Chapel Wildcats for both teams' first 5A-Central Conference game.

The Wildcats lost to the Ouachita Christian School Eagles, 35-20, last Friday in Monroe, La.

Zebra fans will have their eyes on junior Austyn Dendy.

Dendy had three touchdowns for the Zebras in the second quarter alone on a pair of 1-yard runs and a 30-yard reception. He also had four tackles and an interception.

He played at running back, wide receiver, cornerback and even dropped back to receive punts.

On this Wednesday morning, Dendy sprinted off the field and into the bleachers for a quick interview. When asked about the early mornings, Dendy said, "You've got to put in the work to win."

Dendy does that. At 6-feet-2 and 180 pounds, Dendy officially starts as a running back but he plays safety and slot receiver. He can really play any position.

"That's who I label as an athlete, not really position player," Williams said. "He can definitely be a D-1 player. He definitely he is. He is the 'it' factor."

Dendy said aside from practicing, Williams has had his team strategizing by watching films of Watson Chapel this week. Dendy said if they put it all together, they have a good chance to win.

He said last week's win is in the rearview mirror. While victory was sweet, a team has to focus on the future.

"Coach says if you get too high on the win, get back to practice," Dendy said. "Don't get the big head. You got to stay humble and never underestimate anyone."

Dendy has been playing ball since he was a little boy. He would go with his big brother to football practice. Ironically, his brother played at Watson Chapel.

"I'd go to the field house and they would give me a little ball," Dendy said. "I played little league football and I was bigger than everyone."

On Williams, Dendy can't say enough nice things about the new Zebra coach.

"He is getting us to have more discipline and getting us ready for life," Dendy said. "You've got everyone buying into Coach Williams. We all trust him and he's doing his job."

While Dendy may admire the heroes of the Zebras' past glory days, the man he plays for every week is his late uncle, Elery Dendy, who died in August. His uncle, who played football at Altheimer, never got to see his nephew play football.

"He always told me he would come see me play but didn't get the chance," Dendy said. "I play hard every game for him. I go and give it my all."

On Friday, that's what Dendy plans to do. He said he will get into character at the start of the game and stay in until the end.

"We are all on the same page, and when we get it all together on the field, we can win this game," Dendy said.