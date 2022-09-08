Dollar smashes global currencies

The dollar is steamrolling currencies from Japan to South Africa and the U.K. as bond market bets on higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates gave fresh fuel to the greenback's rally, triggering a vocal pushback from officials in various countries.

The yen has dropped to a 24-year low versus the greenback, and speculation is swirling around the prospects for direct intervention. The euro and British pound have been battered amid Europe's escalating energy crisis. And South Korea's won weakened to levels not seen since 2009, while the rand was the next-worst emerging-market performer on the day.

The moves pushed the Bank of Korea to hold an emergency meeting and issue a statement saying it would take active steps to stabilize the foreign-exchange market. In Japan, it prompted the strongest warnings to date from senior government officials aimed at stemming the yen's slide.

A Bloomberg gauge of the greenback has climbed to a record high, helped by what has become the steepest-ever surge in real yields. The currency's surge this year has been fueled largely by a tightening of Federal Reserve policy, and increasingly hawkish rhetoric of late has added fuel.

Markets across the Asia-Pacific have been in particular focus. The Philippine peso recently hit record lows, and currencies of South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and New Zealand have touched levels that haven't been seen in two years or more.

"Financial stress from decreasing dollar supply will become even more pronounced in weaker economies," said Ayako Sera, a market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo. "Asian currencies are expected to grind lower" as the world economy slows.

The Fed's hawkishness sets up a stark policy divergence with Asia's two largest economies -- China and Japan. The People's Bank of China is striving to slow the yuan's slide even as the bank deploys an array of stimulus measures to nurse an ailing economy fighting the impact of the country's Zero Covid lockdowns.

In Tokyo, the Bank of Japan is doubling down on the world's most-dovish policy. But the net result is pressure on its currencies, while peers around the region are not immune to the rampant greenback.

Treasury yields surged Tuesday as data showing a surprising rebound in the services sector reinforced expectations the Fed will hike interest rates this month by three-quarters of a percentage point for a third straight meeting. Policymakers in Europe and Canada are also expected to deliver their own outsized rate increases this week.

Almost every asset class is facing pressure, with global bonds entering their first bear market in a generation and global stocks being down more than 20% so far this year.

"After a prolonged period of low interest rates, the global economy now needs to adjust to higher rates for longer, in addition to heightened geopolitical tensions which will be a source of volatility for financial markets,"said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group.

The yen slumped past 144 per dollar on Wednesday, brushing off the strongest warnings to date from officials. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters he's concerned about recent rapid, one-sided moves and Japan would need to take necessary action if they continued.

China's currency extended its own slide even after the People's Bank of China set its strongest fixing on record, weakening past 6.99 per dollar as trade data came in softer than projected. The move signals policy makers' intentions to rein in the yuan that's weakening toward the key 7-per-dollar level last touched in June 2020.

The Bank of Korea said recent won weakness has been "fast" compared to the country's economic fundamentals, and it will review the latest circumstances in financial and foreign-exchange markets.

The dollar's dominance is doing plenty of damage outside of Asia, too. The euro has fallen below parity against the dollar for the first time in 20 years, while the pound is close to touching levels last seen in 1985.