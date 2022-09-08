EDITORIAL: Heavy, man: California pipe dreamin’

One of these days, mankind will get all his energy from wind and solar and hydro turbines. Batteries will be super-efficient and lightweight. Electric bills will run about $20 a month, and our plug-ins will fuel everything.

Until then, we have to live in the real world.

The real world intruded on our plans again the other day when we found out that EVs--electric vehicles--generally weigh considerably more than gas-powered vehicles. A little research (read: Google) shows that the Ford F-150 Lightning EV weighs up to 6,500 pounds, whereas the regular F-150 version weighs between 4,000 and 5,000 pounds. And the GMC electric Hummer can weigh 9,000 pounds.

Nine thousand pounds.

So what will this do to roads and bridges? Answer: We don't know yet. Roads and bridges have been built to handle big 18-wheelers, so it's not like a 9,000-pound pickup is going to till up the interstate. But how will more and more EVs--heavier and heavier vehicles--affect the roads and downtown streets and carports over a number of years? Or decades?

This added weight will surely have some affect on tires, yes? And brakes. We are expected to pay much more for EVs already. If they tear through tires and brake pads, how much more are we looking at?

But it all will be worth it, we are told, if this helps the global environment and the air that we breathe. Maybe. But there is already talk about "re-suspension of road dust" caused by heavier vehicles. And until mankind gets all his energy from renewables, those plugs at the house (and refueling stations) will continue to get their juice from carbon sources.

Speaking of which, surely you've heard that California's powerful Air Resources Board has passed regs that say all new vehicles sold in the state need to be electric, or some sort of hybrid, by 2035. Which sounds eco-friendly enough. More than enough.

Then earlier this month the state had to issue guidance to electricity users during this latest heat wave: 1. Set thermostats to 78 degrees. 2. Don't use large appliances in peak hours. 3. Avoid charging cars.

So if residents can't charge cars in 2022, what's going to happen in the summer of 2035 when all new cars will be electric? The grid can't handle the need today.

We are all for cleaner air. We are all for smog-free cities. Conservatives breathe, too. (Maybe to the surprise of some.)

But before following California over this cliff, the rest of us should consider what regulations will have which consequences. Or get ready to wear out those Nikes on our trips around town.