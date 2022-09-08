EDITORIAL: In Liz, they Truss

Across the pond, the Tories have chosen Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson as party leader and thus prime minister.

Ms. Truss, labeled Boris 2.0 by the British media, was the choice of Conservatives over former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak in the final party members' vote.

The new PM is as equally pro-Brexit as her predecessor, who saw Brexit to completion.

Himself a former foreign secretary (the British equivalent to secretary of state), Mr. Johnson's populist ways were behind both his political rise and fall. Brexit momentum helped elect Conservatives' largest Parliament majority in 30-plus years. The CP now holds 357 of 650 seats.

Ms. Truss inherits what the AP describes as a "cost-of-living crisis," 10 percent inflation and tens of thousands of striking workers demanding higher pay to offset the rising costs of basics like food and energy. That's not to mention the world stage--the looming European energy crisis brought on by war in Ukraine, China and the politics of the Brexit aftermath.

Her platform has leaned heavily on cutting taxes and limiting state intervention in citizens' lives. In general, we like each of those concepts. A lot. But given the environment on the ground in Britain today, how will her message resonate?

Larry the cat, who serves officially as the UK's Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, has now welcomed his fourth PM to Downing Street, all Tories. Since being taken in off the street by staffers in 2012, Larry seems to have become entrenched, and PM Truss likely won't be his last housemate.

We wish each of them, Chief Mouser Larry and Prime Minister Truss, all the best in their efforts. Some easier than others.