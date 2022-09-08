EPA visits springs in state

CAVE SPRINGS -- Earthea Nance on Wednesday stood at an iron fence watching clear water from an Ozark spring surge from a rocky hillside.

The sound of the powerful springs hushed Nance's voice, but she said she understood the privilege and opportunity of protecting a natural wonder.

Nance is the regional administrator of the federal Environmental Protection Agency. She serves the agency's Region 6, which includes Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Leif Kindberg, executive director of the Illinois River Watershed Partnership, brought Nance to the cave and springs of Cave Springs as part of a tour of Northwest Arkansas to understand the efforts regional leaders are taking to improve water quality in the Illinois River watershed.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., led Nance on a two-day tour of his district to meet community leaders.

Womack and Nance visited with Walmart officials about the company's efforts in sustainability; the Beaver Water District, which provides drinking water to much of the Northwest Arkansas region; the Fisher Ford Kayak Park in Siloam Springs; and the University of Arkansas' sustainability program.

"Arkansas is on the move," Nance said. "They are balancing development with conservation for the Illinois River Watershed and Beaver Lake."

She noted many of Northwest Arkansas' efforts to improve water quality align with EPA policy directives for climate change, water quality and diversity.

Nance and her staff, citing ongoing litigation, declined comment about the current lawsuit the state of Arkansas has against the EPA over permit limits of two area wastewater treatment plants.

The Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality filed a lawsuit April 21 against the EPA, claiming an infringement on its authority. The EPA filed its objections well after a deadline for comment, the lawsuit says. The federal agency contends those permits were drafts.

The Arkansas agency in December issued permits to expand wastewater treatment facilities to the Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority and Springdale Water Utilities. The EPA wanted lower limits for phosphorus levels in treated water released into the Illinois River watershed than the state granted.