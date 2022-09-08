Even Tom Brady can’t avoid troubles

Tom Brady leads a life no one earth can fathom, but at long last you have something in common with the most unrelatable person in the world.

After Brady missed 11 days of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp, he returned and admitted to the media, "It's all personal. Everyone's got different situations they're dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life.

"I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of (stuff) going on. Just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. It's a continuous process."

Amen, brother.

Anyone who is married, or been married, and has kids feels Tom Brady in this moment. We've all been, or are, there.

No one in this life gets out alive, and no one goes unscathed.

This includes the pretty people, such as Tom and Gisele.

Tom Brady is ready to start his 23rd NFL season when the Bucs visit AT&T Stadium on Sunday night to play the Cowboys in Week 1.

He's also a 45-year-old man with real-life issues that not even he can avoid.

Even if you despise Brady, the New England Patriots, or the Bucs, you felt immediate empathy for Brady when he made that benign, vague, and now viral, statement.

It doesn't matter how many Super Bowl rings you have won. How many TB12 books you sell. How many years in the NFL you played. Or how much money you have in your bank account.

Everyone has a lot of (stuff) going on.

There is no perfect, and Hallmark is just a card that will ultimately go in the trash after it served its initial purpose, and time on the fridge.

Not long after Brady made his statement from the Bucs' final preseason game on Aug. 27 in Indianapolis, The New York Post reported that TB12 is currently at odds with his wife, super model Gisele Bundchen.

Neither Tom nor Gisele confirmed if this gossip junk is true with a saucy post on their respective Instagram accounts, but it makes sense.

"At odds" is the soft way to say they're fighting.

Hopefully they went to sleep on the fight. There is no more incorrect advice than, "Never go to sleep on a fight."

(Go to sleep on a fight. Chances are you won't even remember what you were fighting about the next morning.)

Of course they're fighting.

This is a man with a son whose mother who lives on the other side of the United States, actress Bridget Moynahan.

This is a couple, Tom and Gisele, that has been married since 2009, and they have two young children together.

Even if they all get along, and have the ability to throw six figures at any problem, these are a lot of moving parts. Gears will grind. Something will break.

Early this year Brady retired. Wanted to spend more time with the family. Kids aren't getting any younger, and they won't be in the house forever.

Like nearly every pro athlete who retired to spend more time with the wife and kids, Tommy learned real quick what that was like; not long after retiring he asked if he could have his old job back.

Add all that up, and that's either a fight, or some extended marital counseling sessions at $120 an hour with the request of, "You two need to come back next week, so let's just make that appointment now."

Tom and Gisele both reached the tippy-top of their respective professions, which are both savage, cut throat, fun, all the while being potentially lucrative.

They're both driven people whose every day is about them, and they jumped into a paradigm that says "50/50" is attainable.

Throw in three young kids and, here you go.

It was the late, great Dan Jenkins who once predicted that the only thing that could derail Tiger Woods' pursuit of golf's greatest achievements was an injury, or a bad marriage.

For all of his accomplishments, Tiger couldn't duck either of those realities.

In Tom Brady's professional life, he set a standard that has no comparison, and every attempt at defining it is insufficient. Professionally, Tom Brady is like no one else.

Personally, Tom Brady is just like everyone else.

He's 45, and he's got lot of (stuff) going on.