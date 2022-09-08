Fayetteville agrees on allocation of Rescue Plan funds

FAYETTEVILLE -- The City Council reached consensus Wednesday on a few ways to spend its allocation of American Rescue Plan money but left discussion of nonprofit grants for another day.

The council held a workshop at City Hall to discuss how to use more than $17.9 million in federal pandemic relief money. Discussion focused on publicly oriented projects and financial assistance for organizations impacted by the pandemic.

Use of the money is divided into three buckets. The largest bucket, with $10 million available, would go toward general government services. The rest of the $7.9 million would be divided among projects -- both publicly oriented ones and ones supported with grants to nonprofits -- and financial assistance for organizations.

Only a few projects would be run by the city or public entities. Those projects total nearly $2.9 million. However, the city has already spent more than $275,000 of that total on a vaccine incentive program and contributing to the Northwest Arkansas Council's vaccination campaign. The City Council on Wednesday discussed the remaining $2.6 million or so in publicly oriented requests.

The largest of those requests is for a workforce training program with the Fayetteville Public Library, totaling about $1.2 million. The program would involve job skills training for residents in food services, construction and information technology.

The council agreed three other publicly oriented projects should get the requested money. Two were a childcare voucher program operated through the city's Community Resources Division for $500,000 and expanding Head Start education facilities through Fayetteville Public Schools for $100,000. A third project would provide $757,917 to Central EMS to help replace ambulances, buy equipment and provide premium pay to personnel. Central EMS made a regionwide request of $2.2 million for assistance.

In addition to those three projects, the council agreed to grant more than $646,000 in requested financial assistance to organizations. Those organizations include St. James Missionary Baptist Church, the Fayetteville Housing Authority's development nonprofit, the Fayetteville Public Library Foundation, Tri-Cycle Farms and nine others.