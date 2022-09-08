Fayetteville police seek killer of 28-year-old at McDonald’s

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Tuesday night in the parking lot of the McDonald's restaurant on College Avenue.

The shooting happened around 9:55 p.m., according to information from the Fayetteville Police Department. An officer was nearby and heard gunshots, police said. The officer went to the McDonald's at 1641 N. College Ave. and found a man who had been shot.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, public information officer for the Police Department, said a 28-year-old man was found in the parking lot and had been shot once at close range. Murphy said the man's name and address weren't immediately being released.

The first officer on the scene and others who arrived later provided medical aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Murphy said it appears the victim and his assailant were within a few feet of each other in the parking lot when the shooting happened. Both men were apparently on foot and the suspect left the area on foot.

No suspect has been located. Police say the initial investigation indicates the shooting was not a random act of violence and it's being treated as a homicide. The investigation is continuing.