Former school’s future discussed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- School officials wanted to get a better idea Wednesday of the city's plans for the Walker Park neighborhood as they consider selling one of the area's prominent pieces of land.

Nearly 30 school and city officials and some residents joined a meeting online via Zoom to discuss the future of the former Jefferson Elementary School property and its potential impact on the neighborhood. The School Board in July decided to sell the former school, which has served as an adult education center the last few years. The building is at the southeast corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South College Avenue.

The board plans to take up a resolution soon that would guide the sale of the property. Potential uses discussed include some type of community-oriented function that would maintain the building's character.

Board members want to make a conscientious decision about selling the property, but acknowledge their involvement will stop once a new owner takes over, board President Nika Waitsman said.

"At that point, whoever buys it will carry it forward," she said. "But I think for the next few months, we would just like to make sure we are doing our homework and we are encouraging the right type of interest."

The board hopes to find a buyer for the four-acre property by November. The property was appraised this year for $1.9 million.

The 41,886-square-foot school was built in 1930 and closed as a school in May 2006. The school's 324 students at the time were given the option of attending Washington or Owl Creek elementary schools. The building has housed the Stephen M. Percival Adult Education Program since.

The building is about a half-mile northeast of Walker Park. The City Council adopted a Walker Park neighborhood plan in 2008 with feedback from hundreds of residents. Development Services Director Jonathan Curth gave the board an overview of the plan, which identifies the square around Jefferson as a core aspect of the neighborhood.

The city also has a land use map that designates the Walker Park area as a compact neighborhood, with moderate density and a mix of commercial and residential uses close together.

Megan Tullock, a School Board member, said she sees a discrepancy between the city's plans for the area and development that's actually happening. New development is almost exclusively residential and expensive, she said.

Curth said the city is limited in its ability to shape new development. Planners recently changed development code to focus more on the size and placement of buildings rather than their use. The hope was for developers to create buildings with a variety of uses, instead of opting for the "path of least resistance," which historically has been large, single-family dwellings, he said.

Waitsman said the Jefferson building likely will end up influencing new development around it, possibly helping to drive the city's goals for mixed uses in the area.