FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring Pioneer Days at St. Paul and more

Today
Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Hell in the Heartland" by Jax Miller, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Gallery Conversation -- Behind the Scenes of "Let's Talk:" Research and Evaluation, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
The Book Was Better Book Club -- Read a selected book, view the movie, and then attend the book club for discussion, starting this month with "Ready Player One," 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Cocktail Tour -- "Abstraction," 6 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
"It Came From Outer Space" -- A new musical based on the 1953 movie of the same name, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through Sept. 18, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $27 & up. theatre2.org.
Friday
Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Pioneer Days -- 4 p.m. Sept. 9 through 9 p.m. Sept. 10, downtown St. Paul, east of Fayetteville on Arkansas 16 in Madison County. www.facebook.com/events/saint-paul-arkansas/stpaul-pioneer-day
Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
"Land of Gold" -- Film screening followed by a conversation with cast and filmmakers, 6-9 p.m., Thaden School in Bentonville. Reserve a free ticket at bentonvillefilm.org/year-round-programming.
Opening Exhibition Lecture -- "Fashioning America," 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Jennifer Koh in Concert -- 8 p.m., Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $15-$50. themomentary.org.
Antique Autos in the Ozarks -- Sept. 9-11, Pine Mountain Village in Eureka Springs. AntiqueAutoFest.com.
Saturday
Medieval/Fantasy LARP Day -- 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Family Gathering Glade at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Sourdough Starter Workshop -- 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.
Super Saturday -- With Miracle Magical Miss, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Creation Station -- Make a thaumatrope, 10 a.m.-noon, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.
Ozark Quilt Fair -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.
Shire Fest -- Vendors, crafts, activities, performers, live music, and food, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Shire Post Mint, 52 W. Main St. in West Fork. Free. shirepost.com.
LARP Day Foam Dagger Making -- 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
LARP Day Woven Paracord Bracelets -- 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
LARP Day Backstrap Weaving -- 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Discover the Grounds -- 11 a.m., at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Fabric Dyeing Class -- 1-3 p.m. & 3:30-5:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $35. themomentary.org.
Adult Workshop -- With Kalyn Fay Barnoski, 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Native Edible & Medicinal Plants for Your Ozark Garden -- With Eric Fuselier, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.
Heartfulness Meditation -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.
LARP Day Metal Jewelry Making -- 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
LARP Day Cookie Decorating -- 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
LARP Day Basics of Lettering & Calligraphy -- 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Crafternoon -- Intuitive Mark Making by Creativebug, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.
The Creek Rocks in Concert -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.
"From The New World" -- With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$45. fortsmithsymphony.org.
Sunday
Storytelling Through Classical Music -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
