FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring Pioneer Days at St. Paul and more

Today

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Hell in the Heartland" by Jax Miller, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Behind the Scenes of "Let's Talk:" Research and Evaluation, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- Read a selected book, view the movie, and then attend the book club for discussion, starting this month with "Ready Player One," 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour -- "Abstraction," 6 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"It Came From Outer Space" -- A new musical based on the 1953 movie of the same name, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through Sept. 18, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $27 & up. theatre2.org.

__

Friday

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pioneer Days -- 4 p.m. Sept. 9 through 9 p.m. Sept. 10, downtown St. Paul, east of Fayetteville on Arkansas 16 in Madison County. www.facebook.com/events/saint-paul-arkansas/stpaul-pioneer-day

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Land of Gold" -- Film screening followed by a conversation with cast and filmmakers, 6-9 p.m., Thaden School in Bentonville. Reserve a free ticket at bentonvillefilm.org/year-round-programming.

Opening Exhibition Lecture -- "Fashioning America," 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Reservations at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jennifer Koh in Concert -- 8 p.m., Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $15-$50. themomentary.org.

Antique Autos in the Ozarks -- Sept. 9-11, Pine Mountain Village in Eureka Springs. AntiqueAutoFest.com.

__

Saturday

Medieval/Fantasy LARP Day -- 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Family Gathering Glade at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sourdough Starter Workshop -- 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Super Saturday -- With Miracle Magical Miss, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Creation Station -- Make a thaumatrope, 10 a.m.-noon, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Ozark Quilt Fair -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Shire Fest -- Vendors, crafts, activities, performers, live music, and food, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Shire Post Mint, 52 W. Main St. in West Fork. Free. shirepost.com.

LARP Day Foam Dagger Making -- 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

LARP Day Woven Paracord Bracelets -- 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

LARP Day Backstrap Weaving -- 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds -- 11 a.m., at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fabric Dyeing Class -- 1-3 p.m. & 3:30-5:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $35. themomentary.org.

Adult Workshop -- With Kalyn Fay Barnoski, 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Native Edible & Medicinal Plants for Your Ozark Garden -- With Eric Fuselier, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Heartfulness Meditation -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

LARP Day Metal Jewelry Making -- 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

LARP Day Cookie Decorating -- 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

LARP Day Basics of Lettering & Calligraphy -- 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Crafternoon -- Intuitive Mark Making by Creativebug, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

The Creek Rocks in Concert -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

"From The New World" -- With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$45. fortsmithsymphony.org.

__

Sunday

Storytelling Through Classical Music -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com