GAC Game of the Week

SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA STATE (1-0, 1-0) AT HARDING (1-0, 1-0)

WHEN 7 p.m. Saturday WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy WHY THE INTRIGUE This game won’t decide the Great American Conference title, but a victory for either will go a long way in keeping not only the winner’s league championship aspirations, but also their NCAA Division II playoff hopes intact. The loser will still be in the running for both as well, as 2021 showed. Last year, Southeastern Oklahoma State stopped a nine-year losing streak in the series by taking a 32-31 victory at home. Yet, Harding went on to win the GAC crown and advanced to the playoffs. Southeastern Oklahoma State was in position to snag an at-large playoff berth as well going into the final week of the regular season, but lost to East Central (Okla.).

KEY PLAYER TO WATCH FOR HARDING Quarterback Cole Keylon, who flourished in his first start last week. Harding Coach Paul Simmons called the redshirt freshman’s performance “incredible” after all three of his completions went for touchdowns. Keylon also had a rushing touchdown in the Bisons’ 29-12 win over East Central (Okla.).

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR SOUTHEASTERN OKLA. STATE Defensive end Maalik Hall, the reigning Great American Conference defensive player of the year who had an impressive outing last week against Arkansas Tech. The senior, who shared league co-defensive player of the week accolades with Ouachita Baptist’s late defensive end Clark Yarbrough, had 13 tackles in the Savage Storm’s come-from-behind 41-34 victory in double overtime. He also had 2 1/2 tackles for losses and 2 sacks.

GAC scores

THURSDAY, SEPT. 1

Arkansas-Monticello 40, Southern Nazarene 26

Harding 29, East Central (Okla.) 12

Henderson State 30, Southwestern Oklahoma State 13

Ouachita Baptist 42, Oklahoma Baptist 32

Southern Arkansas 62, Northwestern Oklahoma State 31

Southeastern Oklahoma State 41, Arkansas Tech 34, 2OT