Get to know: 2025 LB target Noah Mikhail

Highly recruited sophomore linebacker Noah Mikhail visited Arkansas in July and has plans to make a return trip soon to see the Hogs and a family member.
Mikhail, 6-3, 205 pounds, of Bonita High School in La Verne, Calif., has offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Oregon, Texas A&M, Washington, Colorado, Arizona, California and others.
His cousin — Kylie Harris, a UA senior — accompanied him and his parents on the first trip. Mikhail plans to attend the Alabama game on Oct. 1.
He's rated a 4-star prospect in the 2025 class by on3.com.
Nickname: I don’t have a nickname.
Favorite thing about playing linebacker is: That you get to do it all, cover, tackle, rush.
UA linebacker coach Michael Scherer is: Energetic, down to earth, and entertaining.
Funniest football moment: Watching my brothers 6u highlights.
If I couldn’t play football, I would want to star in: Basketball.
My mom is always on me to do: Everything.
Must watch TV: "Stranger Things."
Love or hate rollercoasters: I have a love-hate relationship with rollercoasters.
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Teleportation.
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Kevin Hart.
My hidden talent is: Cornhole.
Your favorite fast food chain and why: In-N-Out, the quality of their food is unmatched.
If you could only eat one thing the rest if your life, what would it be: Steak and french fries.
I would never eat: Lamb.
Favorite junk food: Cheesecake.
My favorite sweet-tooth craving: Gummy bears.
Strangest thing I’ve eaten: Alligator.
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Ariana Grande.
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be: I’d live somewhere that gets snow.
I’m terrified of: Spiders.
Cat or dog person and why: Dog, they actually care about you.
Do you think aliens exist: No.
I get emotional when: When it comes to family.
Favorite social media form: Instagram.
Best advice I’ve received: Never settle for anything less.
Role model and why: My brother, because he always pushed me to be better.
Three words to describe me: Tall, energized, lively.
People would be surprised: That I like classical music.