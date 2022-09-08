The world in brief: Go, Haitian protesters tell president





Go, Haitian protesters tell president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Thousands of people in Haiti's capital and other major cities organized new protests on Wednesday to demand safer streets, more affordable goods and the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The occasional crack of gunfire mixed with the shouting and clapping of protesters as they marched through streets blocked by rocks, trucks and burning tires.

"Ariel, you have to go! Go, Ariel! Go, Ariel!" a crowd in the capital of Port-au-Prince yelled.

Other protests paralyzed various coastal cities in Haiti's northern regions and southern regions including Port-de-Paix, Petit-Goave and Jeremie with police firing tear gas to disburse the crowd.

Haitians have organized a growing number of protests amid an increase in gang-related kidnappings and killings, a spike in the prices of basic goods and a severe lack of fuel amid an inflation rate that has hit 30%.

On Tuesday, the prime minister's office issued a statement saying that it was "aware of the seriousness of the situation," and that Henry would take several measures including implementing social programs to alleviate extreme poverty and ensure that more fuel is available at gas stations. Henry called for calm and urged people not to give in to political manipulation.

Kurds hold Syrian rebels, free captives

WASHINGTON -- U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters arrested dozens of Islamic State militants and rescued four women who were being held chained in tunnels at the massive al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria that houses ISIS families, the U.S. military said Wednesday.

The operation, which has gone on for two weeks, is part of an ongoing effort to dissolve a major Islamic State network at the camp, which is widely seen as a breeding ground for the next generation of ISIS extremists.

According to U.S. Central Command, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces found the four women in the tunnels on Monday. They had been tortured by Islamic State supporters, said U.S. Army Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesman for Central Command, which provided no other details.

U.S. and coalition forces have been advising and assisting the Syrian Democratic Forces, including training the fighters.

Israel: West Bank bomb-thrower killed

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military said Wednesday that troops killed a Palestinian after he threw a firebomb at them during clashes that erupted as they carried out an overnight arrest raid in the West Bank.

Israel has carried out nightly arrest raids across the occupied territory as part of a monthslong campaign that it says is aimed at dismantling militant groups following a string of deadly attacks earlier this year that killed 19 people.

The military said Wednesday that its soldiers came under fire during the arrest of a wanted person in the Faraa refugee camp in the northern West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry said 21-year-old Younis Ghassan Tayeh died from a bullet wound to the chest.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group issued a statement claiming Tayeh as one of "our martyrs" but did not say whether he was a fighter. Israel and Western countries view Islamic Jihad as a terrorist organization because it has carried out scores of deadly attacks targeting Israeli civilians.

Tayeh's twin brother, Hussein, said Tayeh woke him up at 5 a.m. and told him there were Israeli troops in the neighborhood. Hussein said he told his brother to stay inside but he refused, and in the end both of them went out.

Hussein said both of them were unarmed. He said his brother supported Islamic Jihad but that he did not know if Tayeh was a member. Palestinian armed groups have been known to adopt people as members after they are killed by Israeli fire.

Vietnam pub fire leaves at least 14 dead

HANOI, Vietnam -- At least 14 people died in a fire that broke out at a karaoke parlor in southern Vietnam, local media reported Wednesday.

At least 40 other people were injured in the fire at the four-story venue in Thuan An city in the province of Binh Duong that began at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, trapping staff and customers inside, according to reports on the websites of Tuoi Tre newspaper and other Vietnamese media.

They said the fire was under control within an hour but still smoldering on Wednesday, more than 12 hours later.

The reports said some people were injured from asphyxiation and others with broken limbs when they jumped from upper floors to try to escape the fire. Firefighters using ladders from their trucks managed to rescue others.

Provincial authorities said they were investigating the cause of the blaze, which broke out on the second or third floor.

Enforcement of safety standards at entertainment venues in many parts of Southeast Asia is sometimes lax and believed to contribute to multiple deaths in case of fires.

Police in Thailand said that a pub in the eastern province of Chonburi was presenting live entertainment without a license when a fire broke out in early August, trapping many people inside because exits were blocked or locked.









Fire department trucks line up outside a karaoke parlor Wednesday following a fire in Thuan An, Vietnam. (AP/VNA/Duong Trei Tuong)





