Greenbrier puts speedy McElhany in many roles

Randy Tribble needed a solution.

The problem? Tribble, in his 15th season as the head coach at Greenbrier, needed to replace nine of the 11 starters on an offense that won more games than any before it with him as head coach.

The solution was simple -- use senior Carter McElhany, a returning wide receiver, just about anywhere he could fit him.

McElhany led Greenbrier receivers in yards, yards per catch and touchdowns last season as the Panthers went 12-1 and lost to Pulaski Academy in the Class 5A semifinals. The issue was four of the next five receivers in yards had graduated, so McElhany would have to increase an already large workload this season.

"Last year we had four or five guys that you wanted to get touches, that could make plays," Tribble said. "Carter's really, really special and getting the ball in his hands as much as we can is the goal."

That involvement also meant getting touches at running back -- something he hadn't done before.

The presumptive starting running back, junior Eli Weaver, was injured in Greenbrier's August benefit game, so Tribble looked to McElhany to fill part of that role. It also became an additional way to get the ball to his star playmaker.

"We didn't want there to be games where he just touched the ball three times. If we need to just hand it to him to get it to him, we can do it, Tribble said. "All along we said if, to get Carter his touches, we had to play him at running back, that's what we're going to do."

Greenbrier is 1-1 this season, having lost to Farmington then defeated Vilonia. Entering Friday nght's game against Siloam Springs, McElhany has compiled 15 rushes for 70 yards, 11 catches for 310 yards and 4 touchdowns and 509 all-purpose yards.

Carter's involvement doesn't stop on offense. He began returning both kickoffs and punts his sophomore season, eventually taking over the roles the following year. He totaled 1,085 return yards in his junior season and has 229 in two games this season.

This was one more way Tribble said he felt he could get the ball into McElhany's hands -- that is if the opponents chose to kick it to him,

"There was never any question about who the number one guy is at that," Tribble said. "When you got a guy as fast as he is ... you know who you want the ball in their hands. You don't get to coach the guy that's as quick and as fast and as good of a football player as him very often."

That's the common denominator as to why McElhany of all people is so involved -- his speed.

McElhany is the reigning 5A-West champion in both the 100 and 200 meters and was fourth at the Meet of Champs in the 200.

"I've been here 15 years and I've never had [a player] with more quickness and speed than he has," Tribble said. "If there's some faster players in the state of Arkansas, I'd like to watch a little film on them."

McElhany's speed and versatility should help him at the next level, where he is committed to play at the Air Force Academy.

"I think he thrives on getting to move around and do different things," Tribble said.