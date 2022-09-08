High school football schedule

Prescott’s Travion Dickens makes a reception during a Aug. 23 game against Bismarck at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The Curley Wolves travel to Fordyce on Friday night for a nonconference game. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Today's game Clinton at Little Rock Hall Friday's games Alma at Pryor, Okla. Ashdown at Hope Atkins at Conway Christian Augusta at Marvell Bald Knob at Des Arc Barton at Marianna Batesville South at Heber Springs Bearden at Parkers Chapel Bentonville West at Little Rock Central Blytheville at Nettleton Brinkley at Woodlawn Brookland at Pocahontas Bryant at Little Rock Parkview* Camden Fairview at Pine Bluff Dollarway Camden Harmony Grove at Haynesville, La. Cave City at Melbourne Cedarville at Mountainburg Cedar Ridge at Genoa Central Central Arkansas Christian at Bauxite Clarendon at Hazen Conway at Springdale Cross County at Carlisle Farmerville (La.) D'Arbonne Woods at Drew Central Dardanelle at Rison De Queen at Nashville Earle at Corning El Dorado at Marion Elkins at Clarksville Episcopal Collegiate at Murfreesboro Farmington at Rogers Fayetteville at Fort Smith Northside Foreman at Hampton Fouke at Waldron Gentry at Quitman Greenland at Berryville Gurdon at Dierks Hamburg at McGehee Harrison at Batesville Hector at McCrory Helena-West Helena at Dumas Highland at Piggott Horatio at Lavaca Hot Springs Lakeside at Malvern Hoxie at Paragould Jackson (Tenn.) Central at Marked Tree Jessieville at Mount Ida Johnson County Westside at Two Rivers Junction City at Lake Village Lamar at Dover Lincoln at Mena Little Rock Catholic at Greene County Tech Little Rock Christian at Lake Hamilton Magazine at Danville Magnet Cove at Baptist Prep Manila at Trumann Marshall at Cutter-Morning Star Midland at Rose Bud Mills at Beebe Monticello at Dewitt Morrilton at Vilonia Mountain Home at Greenwood Newport at Stuttgart Osceola at Gosnell Ozark at Charleston Palestine-Wheatley at Harrisburg Panama, Okla. at Hackett Paris at West Fork Pea Ridge at Huntsville Perryville at Bigelow Pine Bluff at Watson Chapel Pottsville at Benton Harmony Grove Poyen at Bismarck Prairie Grove at Gravette Prescott at Fordyce Pulaski Academy at Russellville Rector at Mountain Pine Riverview at Salem Rogers Heritage at Little Rock Southwest Sheridan at Searcy Shiloh Christian at Tulsa Victory Christian Siloam Springs at Greenbrier Smackover at Mineral Springs Star City at Crossett Subiaco Academy at Mountain View Sylvan Hills at Benton Texarkana at Arkadelphia Valley View at Rivercrest Walnut Ridge at East Poinsett County West Memphis at Jacksonville White Hall at Maumelle Wynne at Fort Smith Southside Yellville-Summit at Decatur *at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Print Headline: High school football schedule

