



Happy birthday (Sept. 8): Wonder what you could accomplish with a little more emotional and financial support? You'll soon find out. Relationships uplift and fortify you. You'll know the thrill of accomplishment, the gratification of making a difference and the satisfaction of fulfilling your goal.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There's a fine line between the heavy load that builds your muscles and the one that injures you. To avoid getting into too much, take what you think is the right amount and then back it down two notches and you'll be just right.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Since you want to do and be the best, you'll notice what's working against you. You're not looking for problems, but seeking opportunities for improvement leads naturally to the question: what could be better here?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Being too careful makes your muscles tight and rigid, which is a fine way to stumble. So, you'll relinquish a little control and keep it loose. You'd rather learn to sway and catch yourself than topple and land hard.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Don't stress too much over domestic problems. They will get solved. Things don't have to be perfect to be livable in the short term. The people who visit are there to see you, not your home.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Logic is your weapon against false hope, stupid ideas and other wastes of resources. Just make sure it doesn't also arm you against creativity and innovation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The thing that makes a house a home cannot be bought. The style choices that represent you well, keep you comfortable, safe and surrounded by visuals that delight you will require more creativity than money.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The answers are not in the upstairs attic of your mind, so there's no purpose to crawling around in the cobwebs. The answers are easily observed in the world around you; you just have to slow down to look.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Fascinating trends are part of the fun. Before you know it, you're on a treadmill of social expectation. It's harmless entertainment as long as you remember who's in control. You can step off at any moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Happiness is understanding what matters most and spending your best energy there. The day holds victories with noble pursuits such as mastering a soup recipe or helping a child make peace with their bedtime.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Expressing yourself clears the way for you to live in better alignment with your values. You'll somehow say things you didn't even know you knew how to say — things you didn't even know you were thinking.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Balancing work and play gets challenging when all you want to do is play and all that's before you is work as far as the eye can see. This is where your creativity kicks in, and you have plenty of that too. You turn work into fun.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Questioning authority is a tenet of some cultures and in other cultures it is seen as disrespectful or even dangerous. As every group has a unique set of unspoken rules, seek understanding first and proceed accordingly.

COUNTDOWN TO MERCURY RETROGRADE

As Mercury stations to turn retrograde, difficulties and contradictions may be part of the plot. Keep in mind that just because something takes more effort than you want to give or scrapes uncomfortably against your worldview, that does not mean it has to be approached in all seriousness. Humor and levity are powerful coping tools these days.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The recent documentary “All I Know So Far” gave a behind-the-scenes look at the pop star Pink leading up to her record-breaking “Beautiful Trauma” world tour. Family comes first with the star born when Mars was in maternal Cancer. Four planets in hardworking, meticulous Virgo are offset by the fiery unpredictability of an Aries moon and lucky planet Jupiter in Leo, the sign of entertainment.



