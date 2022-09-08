Hutchinson appoints public safety liaison to Arkansas parole board

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday he has appointed his office's public safety liaison to the Arkansas Parole Board.

Doug Smith, who has served in the governor's office since 2015, will replace Boyce Hamlet on the board. Hamlet was recently appointed as Arkansas' drug director. Smith's term will expire Jan. 14, 2029.

"For the past seven and a half years, I have appreciated the insight and expertise Doug Smith has brought to my office from his time serving in law enforcement," Hutchinson said in a news release. "He has proven himself to be a valuable link between my office and public safety officials at every level across the state. I look forward to Doug taking on this new role, and I am grateful for his continued service to Arkansas."

Smith has worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years, with police departments in Osceola and Manila and as town marshal in Dell. He retired from law enforcement in 2006 and worked as a field representative for U.S. Congressman Rick Crawford from 2010 to 2014, and was a field representative for Hutchinson's campaign in 2014.