Julie Chin, a TV news anchor in Oklahoma, was telling viewers about an event when she began stumbling and “the words just wouldn’t come,” so co-workers called 911, a critical move as doctors diagnosed the beginnings of a stroke and got her on the road to recovery.

Andre Dickens, mayor of Atlanta, plugged vaccinations and booster shots as he began conducting virtual meetings from home after testing positive for covid-19 again after a bout in December.

Joe Uziel of Israel’s Antiquities Authority said radiocarbon dating and the style make him “very certain” that it’s not a forgery as the country acquired a 2,700-year-old papyrus, scarcely larger than a postage stamp with four lines of angular Hebrew script, that had long been in the possession of a Montana resident.

Andy Bridge, a senior at Noble High School who is transgender and one of three students plaintiffs, says a new Oklahoma law is a big deal, explaining, “Being able to use the boys’ restroom might seem like a small thing to others, but it is a vital step in my transition.”

Patriarch Porfirije, head of Serbia’s Orthodox Church, endorsed a ban on the LGBTQ EuroPride events set for Belgrade, saying the topic has been “artificially imposed” and threatens traditional values.

R. David Weaver, attorney for Stedfast Baptist Church in Watauga, Texas, said the church and its landlord have settled the matter “for now” after eviction was raised amid repeated calls for the execution of gay people that provoked protests and complaints.

Yasukazu Hamada, Japan’s defense minister, ordered an investigation into reports of sexual assault, calling it “a violation of basic human rights” that “shakes troop morale and absolutely should not happen,” after allegations of harassment were brought by a female former soldier who says she’s hardly alone.

Oranee Jongkolpath of Thailand’s marine center said “we were quite shocked” when Paradon, or “brotherly burden,” an Irrawaddy dolphin calf who was rescued from a tidal pool and nursed for weeks, died despite the effort.

Oleksiy Grigoriev, zoo director in Kharkiv, Ukraine, assures that Chichi the chimpanzee is safe and in good health after she ran away and roamed the streets for hours but was coaxed back by zookeepers who offered her a raincoat, a hug and a bike ride.