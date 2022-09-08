Judge clubs 55th home run; Yankees earn sweep

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge started the first-game comeback with his major league-leading 55th home run, Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a go-ahead grand slam in the nightcap and the New York Yankees swept a doubleheader from the Minnesota Twins 5-4 and 7-1 on Wednesday.

Kiner-Falefa sparked a two-run 12th in the opener with a tying lead-off RBI single. He erased a 1-0 deficit in the fourth inning of the second game when he sent a belt-high slider from Joe Ryan (10-8) into the left-field seats. IKF flipped his bat after the no-doubt drive, his first slam among 19 career home runs.

Oswaldo Cabrera stopped an 0-for-25 slide with a game-ending single in the opener. The Yankees threw a team from the 90s at the Twins — as in uniform numbers usually limited to spring training — and Kiner-Falefa played third base for the first time in two years.

Gerrit Cole (11-7) struck out a season-high 14 in the night game, allowing five hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings. Carlos Correa hit a third-inning home run. Correa struck out to strand two runners against Lucas Luetge, who got his second save. Aaron Hicks added a three-run double in the eighth after Austin Davis walked the Nos. 7-9 hitters.

New York (83-54) opened a five-game AL East lead over second-place Tampa Bay and clinched its 30th straight winning season despite an injury-depleted lineup.

ASTROS 4, RANGERS 3 (10) Jose Altuve scored on a wild pitch in the 10th inning to give Houston a victory over Texas.

JAYS 4, ORIOLES 1 Alek Manoah (14-7) retired 22 of his final 23 hitters in an impressive eight-inning performance, and Toronto wrapped up a successful series in Baltimore.

RAYS 1, RED SOX 0 Yonny Chirinos pitched three spotless innings in relief to win his first major league outing in two years, leading Tampa Bay past Boston.

ROYALS 2, GUARDIANS 1 Salvador Perez's sacrifice fly in the ninth gave Kansas City a victory over Cleveland.

TIGERS 5, ANGELS 4 Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered in the same game for the eighth time this season, but rookies Kerry Carpenter and Ryan Kreidler hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning in the win for Detroit over Los Angeles.

WHITE SOX 9, MARINERS 6 Eloy Jimenez drove in three runs with a home run and double and Chicago took advantage of three errors in the come-from-behind win over Seattle.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 6, NATIONALS 5 Tommy Edman hit a two-run, two-out double to cap St. Louis' five-run ninth inning in a victory over Washington.

DODGERS 7, GIANTS 3 Trea Turner doubled in the go-ahead run, Max Muncy added a three-run home run in the eighth inning and Los Angeles beat San Francisco.

METS 10-5, PIRATES 0-1 Jacob deGrom (5-1) threw seven dominant innings and New York completed a doubleheader sweep of Pittsburgh to move back into sole possession of first place in the NL East. DeGrom (5-1) struck out eight and walked one to win his third consecutive start for New York, which rode seven strong innings from Chris Bassitt (13-7) to a victory in Game 1.

PADRES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Jurickson Profar, Wil Myers and Jake Cronenworth all homered in San Diego's win over Arizona.

PHILLIES 4, MARLINS 3 Edmundo Sosa homered for the second consecutive game and finished with three hits and three RBI, and Bailey Falter earned his fourth consecutive win as a starter, lifting Philadelphia over Miami.

REDS 7, CUBS 1 Aristides Aquino hit two home runs and Jake Fraley added a solo shot, helping Cincinnati pull away from Chicago.

ROCKIES 8, BREWERS 4 Eric Lauer (10-7) exited in the third inning with left elbow tightness, and Milwaukee hurt its fading playoff hopes with a loss to Colorado.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 7, ATHLETICS 3 Rookie Spencer Strider (10-4) overcame a rough start to strike out nine and win his third consecutive start as Atlanta beat Oakland.





Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NY Mets 5-10, Pittsburgh 1-0

Colorado 8, Milwaukee 4

LA Dodgers 7, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 6, Washington 5

San Diego 6, Arizona 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NY Yankees 5-7, Minnesota 4 (12)-1

Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 6

Detroit 5, LA Angels 4

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1

Houston 4, Texas 3 (10)

INTERLEAGUE

Atlanta 7, Oakland 3



