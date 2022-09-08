Is more secure there

Former President Trump stored allegedly top-secret documents in his Mar-a-Lago residence for over one and a half years. During this time the public was unaware of the existence or content of these documents. On Aug. 8 the FBI raided Trump's residence and confiscated what they described as a trove of secret documents. In less than one month the contents of some of these documents are being detailed in the media.

It is now painfully clear that our nation's secrets were more secure in a former president's residence than in the possession of our nation's premier law enforcement agency.

SCOTT STUBENRAUCH

Roland

Support for Ukraine

Regarding the national defense, a recent letter-writer concludes that it's being hurt by our support for Ukraine. If indeed the Army is way below its recruitment quotas, we should welcome another country doing the dirty work for us against Russia's Vladimir Putin, who is a threat to world peace. And as to China, what better way to deter them from messing with Taiwan than by showing our resolve for Ukraine?

A former Department of Defense adviser he did not name supposedly said that the U.S. could not fight its way out of a paper bag. What? Just think of what Ukraine could be doing to Russia if it had even more of our weapons.

The writer digresses to mention the Pentagon spending $3 billion for climate-change preparedness (mainly for installation resiliency and preparedness), and goes on to criticize overall spending by Joe Biden (to help avoid looming climate disaster), even though the secretary of Defense has said the climate crisis is a profoundly destabilizing force for the world. One need look no further than the drought in Syria that drove farmers to the cities, causing civil unrest, ultimately with awful consequences, among them the creation of havens for terrorists.

What's the greater threat to our national security, our support for Ukraine or right-wing Trumpists' support of Putin? In the showdown prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tucker Carlson was asking if it was wrong to be on Putin's side and was saying "it is not un-American" to support Putin. Well, now, once again, some of these same people may be trying to undermine U.S. support for Ukraine.

DOUG SKOKOS

Fort Smith

Ranked-choice voting

Sen. Tom Cotton made the statement that Sarah Palin lost in Alaska due to ranked-choice voting, which he called a scam. Could it be because she quit on the people of Alaska to enrich herself? Shows a lack of integrity.

I like ranked-choice voting as it skirts around gerrymandering and lobbying. It gives the people a fair choice and is used in state primary, congressional and presidential elections in Alaska and Maine and more than 20 cities across the nation. You rank your choices of candidates; as the least vote-getters are dropped, you do another round till you have a candidate with a majority. Once upon a time we elected a president and the second vote-getter became vice president.

Are all these voters a scam, Senator, or are you just playing politics? Perhaps you wouldn't have to worry about ranked choice if we had national term limits on Congress. If it's good enough for the president it's good enough for Congress.

EDITH SEAMAN

Lakeview

To expose the fascists

Sarah Sanders belongs to, I believe, a fascist party controlled by Donald Trump. Fascists do not accept democracy and refuse to accept the results of democratic elections that they don't win.

What do you think would happen if Chris Jones beat Sanders in November? Would the Republican state Legislature accept the result, or would it come up with some preposterous way to overturn the election and have Sanders installed as governor? Who could stop them? The Republican Arkansas courts? Ha ha. Not likely. The federal government? If the feds challenged the Legislature's "right" to overturn an election, where would that get decided? In the Republican U.S. Supreme Court? Wouldn't they tell us that state elections are to be decided by the state? Where would that leave us? At that point, would there be any need for any more elections?

It seems this is the scenario the fascists are trying to engineer for the presidency in 2024. How do we stop them? Let's start this fight now. Vote for democracy. Vote for Chris Jones. Let's not wait until 2024 to have this fight. Sucker-punch the fascists by starting this fight two years early. Let's make it clear that elections still count. Vote for the only qualified candidate in this gubernatorial election. If there is an attempt to overturn his election, the fascists will be exposed and the entire country will be forced to take a stand for or against democracy.

Let's decide this in 2022 and not wait for the presidential election.

MICHAEL FOX

Conway