MUSIC: Lilly Hiatt promises ‘potpourri’ of tunes in LR





Opening for the Mountain Goats on Sunday at The Hall in Little Rock will be singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt, whose most recent release is the LP "Lately" from last year.

Hiatt began work on the album when touring for her previous record, "Walking Proof," was shut down because of the pandemic. Co-produced by Hiatt and Kat Haldrup, "Lately" is a sometimes aching look at isolation, community and fractured relationships.

"We had some good times, right," she asks, somewhat unconvinced, on the raw "Gem."

Hiatt, the daughter of singer-songwriter John Hiatt, grew up in Nashville, Tenn. "Lately," which is on New West Records, is her fifth studio album.

"I wrote some stuff when I was younger, but I really got into songwriting when I was in college," she says last week from the front porch of her Nashville home. "I had a little MP3 I would record them on, and sometimes I'd play them for my friends in the dorm. It was an instantly healing, safe kind of thing to put my emotions into."

Hiatt has been back on the road since the release of "Lately," but says it has been a somewhat different process than the pre-pandemic way of things.

"It still doesn't feel like things have gone back to the full album-cycle tour. I don't even know if that's a relevant thing anymore."

She will be joined Sunday by guitarist Josh Halper, bassist Nick Harley and drummer Luke Fedorko.

"We'll be playing stuff from everything," she says of the potential set list. "It's been fun to play stuff from 'Lately,' and we're still kind of cracking open stuff from 'Walking Proof.' It'll be a potpourri of all the tunes."

