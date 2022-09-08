Lions hoops adds brother of coach

Jeremiah Bozeman has joined his brother's program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff as director of basketball operations.

Among many responsibilities, Bozeman will be directly involved with game scheduling, team travel, practice preparation and facilities operations. He will also work closely as a liaison to the sports medicine office and all other departments on post.

Bozeman comes to the institute by way of Auburn University at Montgomery, where he played his senior year after graduating from Jackson State University in three years. During the 2021-22 season, his final year, Bozeman led the Gulf South Conference in steals per game and total steals while finishing in the top 15 in five separate categories: points, rebounds, steals, minutes and free-throw percentage. He earned GSC Player of the Week honors and was selected as a member of the GSC All-Academic Team.

"We are extremely excited and fortunate to hire Jeremiah as our Director of Basketball Operations," Golden Lions Coach Solomon Bozeman said. "He has gained valuable experience playing as a student-athlete and coming from a basketball family. Jeremiah has a tremendous work ethic and has a very bright future in coaching. He will be a tremendous asset to our program and the UAPB community."

Jeremiah Bozeman worked his way into the starting point guard role as a redshirt freshman and was named team captain during the 2018-19 season, his sophomore year.

He received his degree from JSU in biology/pre-physical therapy and earned his master's in education specializing in exercise science from AUM.

VOLLEYBALL: UAM 3, OUACHITA BAPTIST 2

On Tuesday in Monticello, the University of Arkansas at Monticello dropped its first two sets of Great American Conference play and won the next three for a reverse sweep over the Tigers, 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-20, 15-11.

Holiday Ellis led the Blossoms (3-6, 1-0 Great American) in kills with 15. Camryn McGough followed up right behind with 12 kills of her own.

Mia Smalls contributed 33 assists in the match.

Defensively, the Blossoms were led by Stasha Adams with 23 digs. Ellis, Smalls and Alyssa Smith each contributed 17, 12 and 10 of their own.

Ouachita Baptist fell to 3-6 and 0-1.