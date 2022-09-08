Little River County man pleads innocent to 1st-degree murder

ASHDOWN -- A Little River County man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his live-in girlfriend's son pleaded innocent Tuesday, according to court documents.

Walter Richard Duermit Jr., 65, was arraigned Tuesday in Little River County Circuit Court. A pretrial hearing has been set for Nov. 28 and a trial for Dec. 5, court documents state.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Duermit could face 10 to 40 years or life in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He is being held in the Little River County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

At 10:30 p.m. July 26, Carla Trowler, who lives on Little River 170 in Ashdown, called the sheriff's office to report that Duermit shot her son, Joshua Yeager, 37, according to a probable cause affidavit. Once deputies arrived on scene, Duermit was taken into custody without incident.

On July 27, Sgt. Jonathon Butler interviewed Duermit, who said Yeager came into his room "yelling at him and threatening him," the affidavit states. Duermit reportedly said Yeager was unarmed when he entered the room.

According to the affidavit, Duermit said he then got off the bed, retrieved a gun and shot Yeager one time.