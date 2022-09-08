Police beat: Man arrested after gun fired

Man arrested after gun fired

Pulaski County deputies arrested a man late Tuesday after he fired a gun in the air, then tried to discard it as police approached, according to an arrest report.

A deputy near Henderson and Valentine roads around 11 p.m. reported seeing a man fire a gun into the air, the report said.

When approached by the deputy, the man tried to throw the gun into the grass before he was arrested, but was unable to conceal it, the report said.

Terry Johnson, 44, is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a certain person and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.