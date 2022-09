FORT SMITH -- A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Albert Pike Avenue on Sunday.

Police said they responded around 12:30 a.m. and found one gunshot victim, 25-year-old David Barroso, who was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. They said two men appeared to be fighting over a woman, and the gun went off on accident.

Gage Vulgamore has been arrested on a second-degree battery charge.