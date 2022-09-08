Memphis gunman arrested, police say

MEMPHIS -- Police in Memphis said a man who drove around the city shooting at people during an hourslong rampage that forced frightened people to shelter in place Wednesday has been arrested.

Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was taken into custody after 9 p.m. in the Whitehaven neighborhood.

That was about two hours after police sent out an alert saying a man driving a light blue Infiniti was responsible for multiple shootings in the city. Police said he later switched vehicles to a gray Toyota SUV.

It was not immediately known if anyone had been killed. Police said he recorded his actions on Facebook.

The University of Memphis sent a message to students saying a shooting had been reported near the campus. Rhodes College, which in about 4 miles away from the university, advised students on and off campus to shelter in place.

Rudolph told WMC-TV that police did not know of a motive for the shooting.

Memphis recently has been shaken by several high-profile killings in recent weeks, including the shooting of a pastor during a daylight carjacking in her driveway, the shooting of an activist during an argument over money, and the slaying of a woman who was abducted while she was on a pre-dawn run.

Memphis Police officers work an active shooter scene on Poplar Avenue in Memphis, Tenn. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

