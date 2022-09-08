Mistakes knock out Ark. Tech





Arkansas Tech had Southeastern Oklahoma State on the ropes several times during their game last week, but according to Wonder Boys Coach Kyle Shipp, errors at all the wrong times led to his team being on the opposite end of the scoreboard by game's end.

"Just too many small mistakes," Shipp said of Arkansas Tech's 41-34, double-overtime loss. "We gave up a kickoff return for a touchdown that [Southeastern Oklahoma State] had that hurt us. We got a safety called that ended up costing us. ... That's nine points right there. But then we had our chances on basically our last drive [of regulation] where we had the ball on the 2 1/2-yard line basically. All we had to do was get to the 1 to get a first down.

"We went for it on fourth down and didn't get the yard and a half that we needed. Then we knew they had to go 97 or 98 yards to at least tie it and go to overtime, and they did that. Then in double overtime, we have the ball, but it ended up being punched out at the 1-yard line. Things just didn't go our way."

The failed fourth-down attempt Shipp was referring to came with the Wonder Boys leading 34-31. The Savage Storm ended up driving the length of the field in 1:14 and got a game-tying field goal to eventually send the game into overtime. Shipp also mentioned that there were some questionable calls that didn't do his team any favors either.

Arkansas Tech (0-1, 0-1 Great American Conference) will get a chance to make things right Saturday at home against East Central (Okla.). The Tigers held on to beat the Wonder Boys 13-10 in Ada, Okla., last season.

"They're a really good team," Shipp said of East Central. "Overall, I was pleased with the way we played [against Southeastern Oklahoma State], but we're going to have to play much better this week. We've came a long ways, but at the same time, we've still got a ways to go."

OUACHITA BAPTIST

Not slowing down

Running back T.J. Cole hasn't missed one beat for Ouachita Baptist.

The senior, who was a NCAA Division II All-American after rushing for 1,530 yards last season, was named the league's co-offensive player of the week after carrying 20 times for 198 yards in the Tigers' 42-32 win over Oklahoma Baptist on Sept. 1.

Cole, a Texarkana, Texas native, scored on runs of 16 and 33 yards to help Ouachita Baptist win its season opener for the 15th straight year. It was also the 10th time in the past 12 games that he's eclipsed the 100-yard mark.

The 6-0, 185-pound speedster will look to do more of the same Saturday when OBU (1-0, 1-0) faces Southern Nazarene (0-1, 0-1).

The Tigers will take the field with heavy hearts after their teammate, senior defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough, passed away suddenly Sunday morning.

The school is awaiting additional details, including a cause of death. But OBU Coach Todd Knight said during a news conference Tuesday that his team is healing and trying to get through the loss.

"We're saddened by this, and it's taken us back," he said. "But we're going to grow from it. These kind of things make you reflect, make you think about your words and decisions you make and how you live your life. And Clark was a great example of that, living through his faith."

HENDERSON STATE

Impressive debut

Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield raved about the talent of his new starting quarterback Landon Ledbetter and the things that lie ahead for him.

If last week's game was any indication, the future looks plenty bright for the redshirt sophomore.

Ledbetter threw for 179 yards and rushed for 140 yards while accounting for 2 touchdowns for the Reddies, who beat Southwestern Oklahoma State 30-13.

"I thought Landon did well, especially for the first game," Maxfield said after his team's win over the Bulldogs. "I'm proud of the way he rebounded after having a couple of miscues."

Those miscues included a fumble in the first quarter and an interception in the third. But Ledbetter, who was taking over for since-graduated and all-conference second-teamer Adam Morse, responded positively after every hiccup to help Henderson State (1-0, 1-0) pull away.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

Rain falls, Weevils roll

Not even a downpour of showers could keep the University of Arkansas at Monticello from handling business in Bethany, Okla.

The Boll Weevils turned back challenge after challenge from Southern Nazarene to pick up a 40-26 road victory despite treacherous conditions.

"Our play was good, considering we went from the rain supposedly stopping a 4 o'clock to raining so hard that [Southern Nazarene] turf was bubbling underneath," UAM Coach Hud Jackson said. "I'm from south Louisiana, and I've never experienced that much rain in that short amount of time. But I thought our guys reacted well."

Demilon Brown, responded better than just about anyone playing at SNU Football Stadium. The junior quarterback threw for 228 yards with 2 touchdowns and rushed for 149 yards and 3 scores for UAM (1-0, 1-0). Those numbers enabled him to share conference co-offensive player of the week honors with Ouachita Baptist's T.J. Cole.

Jonero Scott also had a banner game on the ground, carrying 21 times for 135 yards with 1 touchdown for the Boll Weevils.

"We're excited," Jackson said. "A win's a win. We're going to take it and move forward. We realize we have a pretty tough opponent in Oklahoma Baptist this week, and we're looking forward to the challenge."

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

Delaying the inevitable

The beginning of 2022 season for Southern Arkansas was put on hold for more than 45 minutes because of weather, but that may have only added fuel to the Muleriders' fire.

SAU scored early and often in rolling to a 62-31 win over Northwestern Oklahoma State. The 62 points was the most the Muleriders have ever scored in a season-opener and helped make first-year Coach Brad Smiley a winner in his initial game at the helm.

"Our kids played really, really well," he said. "Other than a few miscues in the kicking game and giving up a couple of cheap ones late, it was a great game. It was one of those things that you want in an opener.

"The atmosphere was incredible, and the stands were packed. Everything that [SAU President] Dr. [Trey] Berry and everybody has been telling me all along about home games and our atmosphere was true. They showed up, they were loud and our kids performed."

Smiley had been at Northwestern (La.) State since 2018 before taking over the Muleriders in December. SAU (1-0, 1-0) definitely gave him something to smile about in his debut.

The Muleriders racked up 625 yards of offense, with 375 of those coming on the ground. Six players had at least 20 yards rushing.

"When you get a chance to score points like that and get a big lead, you get a chance to get a lot of guys in," Smiley said. "We had four running backs get a chance to get in the end zone. So you play a lot of guys, the mamas are happy, the kids are happy and the next week is always fun.





GAC standings

CONF.ALL

Arkansas-Monticello1-01-0

Harding1-01-0

Henderson State1-01-0

Ouachita Baptist1-01-0

SE Oklahoma State1-01-0

Southern Arkansas1-01-0

Arkansas Tech0-10-1

East Central (Okla.)0-10-1

NW Oklahoma State0-10-1

Oklahoma Baptist0-10-1

Southern Nazarene0-10-1

SW Okla. State0-10-1

SATURDAY’S GAMES All times Central

S. Nazarene at Ouachita Baptist, 6 p.m.

E. Central (Okla.) at Ark. Tech, 6 p.m.

Okla. Baptist at Ark.-Monticello, 6 p.m.

Henderson St. at NW Okla. St., 6 p.m.

S. Arkansas at SW Okla. St., 6 p.m.

SE Okla. St. at Harding, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

E. Central (Okla.) at S. Nazarene, 2 p.m.

Ark.-Monticello at Henderson St., 6 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at Ark. Tech, 6 p.m.

Okla. Baptist at NW Okla. St., 6 p.m.

SE Okla St. at SW Okla. St., 6 p.m.

S. Arkansas at Harding, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

Harding at Ouachita Baptist, 6 p.m.

Henderson St. at S. Arkansas, 6 p.m.

Ark. Tech at Ark.-Monticello, 6 p.m.

SW Okla St. at Okla. Baptist, 6 p.m.

NW Okla. St. at E. Central (Okla.), 6 p.m.

S. Nazarene at SE Okla. St., 6 p.m.









T.J. Cole







Landon Ledbetter







Brad Smiley





