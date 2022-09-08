Mom turns grief into positive efforts for NWA veterans

One of the most common names you'll hear in connection to service to veterans and military families in Northwest Arkansas is Jannie Layne.

You might see her, as she often does, washing headstones and placing American flags in the National Cemetery in Fayetteville. But more often she is doing unseen work, like taking a veteran out to buy him groceries or delivering a new fridge to his residence, organizing letter writing parties and more. Whatever is needed, really.

Layne is the founder of Bo's Blessings, a nonprofit organization that is designed to improve the quality of life and positively impact the lives of the military community, according to its Facebook page.

She is so consistent and all-encompassing on the topic that by now, government and county agencies, senators' offices and many others will refer veterans to her, knowing she has a deep understanding of the resources available in the area.

Layne serves on many other veterans' organization boards, but she seems to prefer getting her hands dirty, doing as much of the work herself as she can.

THE REASON

Sitting at her kitchen table, Layne holds a picture frame featuring a grinning, handsome young man in a baseball cap.

"This is the reason," she says, for all the unending, enthusiastic service. Layne's son, Bo, was a part of the 101st Airborne that was deployed early on in the war against terrorism and marched across Iraq, through Baghdad. Bo was made to be a soldier, she says.

"He loved the people who lived there, the kids, and he would have gone back in a heartbeat," Layne says, proud still that he helped restore schools, paved the way for kids to resume things like their soccer teams as well as fixing plumbing and running water in the communities so affected by Sadam Hussein's reign.

But Bo was injured. His lungs were burned, which caused him shortness of breath and other symptoms that translated to medical release from the military. He arrived home wounded both physically and emotionally, Layne says, but he was hopeful to regroup through some time living back home with his parents as he considered what to do next. Bo thought maybe he would join the border patrol and found community with other former military families through a combat service organization.

Little by little, Layne could see his vision forming and a new purpose with it. Bo was attending church, volunteering with a service group of veterans and had met a beautiful woman, Laurie, who would soon become his wife.

"He served the Lord through his actions and wanted his life to change other people's by the way he lived," Layne says. That new period "was a good time in his life. He wasn't suffering emotionally, like he had for so long. He had found love...

"He was like a quilt: I could see all the stitches that God had stitched the holes back together. He became whole again."

Then the Sunday before Bo died, he asked the preacher at Layne's church why, when you pray for someone to get a safe journey home and they get killed on the way, just why does that happen? The preacher replied that they have gone on to their true home in heaven. Bo just grinned and slapped his hands together, Layne recalls, like "Of course." He had all the answers.

That Saturday, while heading home from a Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association event, ready to celebrate with family for Easter weekend 2010, Bo and his wife were killed in a wreck. Five others were injured, including the driver who hit them head on.

Eleven months later, Layne's husband would die of the most aggressive form of brain cancer. Living through that kind of crippling grief more than once in such a short span took a toll on her mind and body. Layne herself had PTSD and was hospitalized with broken heart syndrome.

Since then, she's been able to use those experiences to help other men and women who are feeling stuck in their own grieving processes.

"You have to find a way to glorify God in what you do and make the world a better place for somebody else," she says, noting that God put it on her heart to take her grief and use it for some positive purpose. "We do that through Bo's Blessings. Everybody who serves has had a great loss of some sort."

HOW IT WORKS

Any veteran in need of help can apply for assistance from Bo's Blessings. Then the request goes before the nonprofit's board of directors to see whether the need can be met.

Layne says the organization declines to help those who have been dishonorably discharged from their military service and asks that applicants submit no more than one application, but otherwise they shepherd a lot through.

They get so many referrals that when they're unable to handle a request, they refer it out to the Marine Corps League and other agencies which also provide veteran assistance.

At first, Bo's Blessings was purely a service organization -- sending volunteers wherever a little extra support was needed, whether that was holiday and special event assistance at the Arkansas State Veterans Home at Fayetteville, gathering supplies for Hospice House Heroes Haven or doing work at the Fayetteville National Cemetery, particularly with Wreaths Across America.

After seven years of the labor-intensive wreath fixing, prying ribbons and tags off thousands of wreaths in the coldest stretches of winter -- some 8,500 wreaths at its height -- Layne admitted that Bo's Blessings didn't have enough manpower to continue that particular service.

But with the dropping of one responsibility comes the addition of another. As a result, the organization has evolved with time to meet more needs in the region.

"Whatever we give up, we replace," she says.

As Layne looked for other avenues where they could serve, that came to include burying any unclaimed veterans. It means working closely with the Coroner's Office to be notified and also with the cemetery to provide the veteran a proper service.

Ideally, Layne says, she'd much rather help the veteran well before that point, but she finds some veterans' reluctance to get connected understandable.

"They don't want the government involved in their life as much as they can," Layne says. "They're not participators, and have a lot of demons they have to live with."

Having watched her son go through similar emotional battles, she feels like she understands a little better, though she hadn't experienced the same things herself. The addition of drug or alcohol abuse can complicate a veteran's ability to reach out for help before it's too late.

DOING GREAT THINGS

It's still hard, Layne says, to face her enormous grief, and some days it hurts to look at Bo's pictures, but it helps her to talk about him. She's still a mama, and she loves to say his name, hence Bo's Blessings. The organization gives her a continually renewing purpose that drives her out of bed in the mornings.

As it's grown more and more, Layne estimates that most of the people in her life she knows because of it.

Bo's Blessings continues to focus on empowerment, reintegration programs, community service and veterans' appreciation as it evolves, and this year it has honed in on a more specific set of demographics: women and elderly veterans.

While it's not surprising that veterans aren't quick to ask for assistance, Layne says women veterans in their 30s, 40s and 50s are even more reluctant to do so.

"They're the ones we struggle with reaching," she says. "And the elderly veterans. There are so many we need to help right now."

On Nov. 4, the nonprofit will host a Senior Veterans Expo at the Washington County Sheriff's Annex with vendors ready to help with relevant information: insurance agencies, the Fayetteville National Cemetery, and an assisted living arrangement that is more like foster care, Layne says. Elderly veterans, their spouses and their survivors are invited to attend.

"We want to make sure they get all the benefits they're entitled to," she says, including "transportation like Ozark Transit, (connection to the) food bank, end-of-life care and decisions, and to help them make sure they have their DD214" filled out.

Layne is proud that to this point the nonprofit's reputation and influence has largely been word-of-mouth generated by the people's lives that it touched, and that they've never been unable to meet a need that arose. That gives her a lot of peace, knowing the affects are always rippling out, reaching more people than they even see.

"For every person that we help through Bo's Blessings, they in turn help someone else," she says. "Maybe not tomorrow, but down the line, maybe the next year, they pay it forward."

April Wallace is the Profiles writer/coordinator for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email her at awallace@nwaonline.com.

Jannie Layne, president of Bo?s Blessings, sorts more than 700 Valentine?s Day cards Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Shelton Tucker Craft American Legion Post 27 in Fayetteville. The cards were made by civic organizations, schools, businesses, groups and individuals around Northwest Arkansas to be distributed to veterans at several locations including the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, the Fayetteville National Cemetery, Butterfield Trail Village, Shelton Tucker Craft American Legion Post 27 and the Veterans Home. Visit nwaonline.com/220214Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

