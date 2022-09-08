



• Louisiana native Lainey Wilson is having a breakout year as she tops the Country Music Association Awards nominations in her first year as a nominee, earning nods in six categories including album of the year, female vocalist of the year and song of the year. Wilson is just the fourth artist in the history of the CMAs to earn six nominations in her first year, following Glen Campbell, Brad Paisley and Kacey Musgraves. She's also up for new artist of the year, music video and musical event. Other leading nominees include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and writer-producer Shane McAnally, who each has nominations in five categories. The CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air Nov. 9 on ABC. Wilson's 2021 album, "Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'," earned her accolades, spurred on by the success of her country radio No. 1 hit, "Things a Man Oughta Know." Her next album, "Bell Bottom Country," is due out in October.

• Bruce Springsteen's handwritten set lists and a favorite guitar are among the marquee items that will make a cross-country trip for a museum exhibit this fall. The Grammy Museum announced Wednesday that Bruce Springsteen Live! will open at the Grammy Museum L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Oct. 15. The interactive exhibit -- which runs through April 2 -- will feature Springsteen's live performance footage of the E Street Band, instruments, stage costumes and interviews. "We're also thrilled to offer a special, expanded exhibit with the help of Springsteen fans for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience," said Jasen Emmons, chief curator at the Grammy Museum. It will invite fans to submit videos of their experiences from Springsteen shows on Sept. 23 -- the singer's 73rd birthday. Springsteen's modified Fender guitar that was featured on album covers including "Human Torch" and "Born to Run" will be displayed. Other items will include stage clothing from Springsteen and members of E Street along with a signed itinerary from his 1988 Human Rights Tour. A ticket booth stage prop from the Tunnel of Love tour will also be highlighted. A saxophone played by the late Clarence Clemons -- who performed alongside Springsteen for 40 years -- will be on display. The instrument was passed on to Clemons' nephew, Jake Clemons, who has been using it as the newest member of the E Street Band since 2012. Through an interactive kiosk, visitors will be able to view Springsteen's handwritten set lists and create their own encores to compare against the original. "Since his first West Coast show as a touring musician at the Troubadour in 1973 to the present day, Bruce has performed over 100 shows in the Los Angeles area and has thrilled millions of fans with his electrifying performances," said co-curator Eileen Chapman. "This extensive exhibit provides a peek behind the curtain and a stirring trip down memory lane."





In this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs during ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)





