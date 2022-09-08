Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Ricky Swift, 56, of 942 W. Holly St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of drugs. Swift was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Springdale

• George Elliott, 38, of 1299 Electric Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Elliott was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Adam Terry, 40, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Terry was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.