NWACC announces largest enrollment increase in years

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College announced its enrollment this semester is up 802 students, or 10.7%, from a year ago at this time -- its largest increase by percentage in over a decade.

The college reported a preliminary count of 7,839 students taking courses for academic credit as of Wednesday, the fall semester's 11th day of classes, in a news release.

"Enrollment growth requires intentionality and dedication from all our faculty, staff, advisors, deans and administrators," said Dennis Rittle, who started in July as the college's fourth president. "Thank you, team NWACC, for working together in innovative and collaborative ways to serve our students and provide a high-quality workforce to our industry and university partners. Together we succeed."

Luzelena Morales, who plans to study international business, is one of the students who joined the Northwest Arkansas Community College campus this fall.

Saving money was the primary factor in choosing to attend the college over the University of Arkansas, according to Morales, who took classes through the college during her time at the Springdale School District's Tyson School of Innovation.

Friends who graduated from the college and now work for Walmart told her it would be the right decision, she said.

"I actually like it. The people and the environment," Morales said. "They actually are willing to help you if you ask for tutoring or that kind of stuff."

The state Department of Higher Education requires institutions to take a snapshot of enrollment on the 11th day of fall classes. Enrollment figures reported today are preliminary, unofficial numbers.

Enrollment steadily increased from the college's founding in 1990 until 2011, when its official fall semester number was 8,528 students. Enrollment then went into a period of decline before starting to rebound with increases of more than 4% in both the 2018 and 2019 fall semesters.

But 2020 ended the trend, as enrollment dropped 12% from the year before. The fall 2021 semester saw an additional decline of 6.6% from 2020, down to 7,081 students -- about an 18% drop from the 2019 figure of 8,649.

This year's increase of 10.7% is the largest single-year jump, percentage-wise, the college has seen since an 11% increase from 2008 to 2009, when enrollment was reported at 8,104.

The college gets much of its revenue from students' tuition and fees.

Students who live within the college's district -- defined as the Bentonville and Rogers school districts -- pay $79 per credit hour, according to the college's website. Other in-state students pay $145 per credit hour. Tuition costs $164 per credit hour for out-of-state students and $215 for international students.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state. A total of 9,475 students are enrolled in all the college's programs, including 1,636 learners in workforce development, job training, adult education and other programs.

Public two-year colleges have weathered significant enrollment declines since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

Public two-year colleges saw a 9.5% drop in enrollment from spring 2020 to spring 2021 and a 7.8% drop from spring 2021 to spring 2022, the research center reported earlier this year.

Undergraduate enrollment at all post-secondary schools decreased 8.1% during the two-year period, according to the center.

As a whole, Arkansas' public two-year colleges have reported enrollment declines each year for over a decade since reaching a peak of 61,936 students in the fall of 2011, according to data from the state Department of Education.