NYC students see end of snow days

New York City’s public school students will be deprived of their much-coveted snow days — perhaps forever, an education official says.

“There are technically no more snow days,” David Banks, the city’s Department of Education chancellor, said in an interview with WNYW’s “Good Day New York” on Tuesday.

He said the remote-learning technology implemented during the coronavirus pandemic will allow students to continue their studies on days when the snow is too heavy to commute to school — when kids might have ordinarily gone sledding with friends.

“So, sorry kids — no more snow days, but it’s going to be good for you!” he said.

New York City public schools first scrapped snow days in 2020 amid the first year of the pandemic and continued the policy into the following school year, citing the need to meet the state’s requirement of 180 days of learning per year.

School districts in other states have also done away with snow days, though some places — including Washington, D.C. — have held onto them. Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, for example, budgeted up to five snow days last year.

In places with disappearing snow days, the switch has come to the disappointment of students and the opposition of some parents for whom the events are reminders of their own childhoods. The stresses of making sure their children are engaged with remote learning while juggling their own work responsibilities are also top of mind.