FOOTBALL

WR Sanders retires

Emmanuel Sanders would rather chase his young kids around now than hunt down any more passes over the middle. The veteran wide receiver announced his retirement Wednesday after a 12-year NFL career that included six seasons in Denver, where he helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50. "I wake up in the morning, drop the kids off at school. I'm making sandwiches for my daughter. I see the beauty in that," Sanders said. "And I'm happy. So for me, there's never really a 'right' time to hang it up. But I'm happy to hang it up now." He played in three Super Bowls, with the Steelers as a rookie, the Broncos and the 49ers, who acquired him from Denver midway through the 2019 season. Sanders, who played for the Saints in 2020 and the Bills in 2021, finished his career with 704 receptions for 9,245 yards and 51 touchdowns in the regular season and another 52 catches for 622 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

Flacco to start for Jets

Joe Flacco will huddle up for the New York Jets against his former team. And likely a few more opponents after that. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Flacco will start at quarterback in the season opener Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in place of the injured Zach Wilson -- who likely will be out until Week 4 at Pittsburgh. Flacco starting this week is not unexpected, as it appeared to be trending that way for a few weeks. But the announcement that the Oct. 2 game against the Steelers is likely "the earliest" Wilson will return from a knee injury was a surprise.

Cards' McCoy on IR

The Arizona Cardinals put backup quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve heading into Sunday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury said McCoy strained a calf at practice on Monday. McCoy's absence means Trace McSorley is starter Kyler Murray's primary backup. Injured reserve sidelines players for at least four games. The 36-year-old McCoy went 2-1 as a starter last season for the Cardinals, filling in midseason when Murray was out with an injury. He completed 75% of his passes for 740 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

MOTOR SPORTS

McLaughlin signs

IndyCar newcomer Scott McLaughlin is here to stay with a multi-year contract extension from Team Penske just as the New Zealander heads into his first championship race since joining the series. The extension announced Wednesday is the third in a month given out by Roger Penske, who also recently extended the contracts of NASCAR drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano. McLaughlin, who was last year's IndyCar rookie of the year in a class that included Romain Grosjean and Jimmie Johnson, heads into Sunday's season finale mathematically in the title hunt. His win last week at Portland was his third of the season and moved him to fifth in the standings, 41 points behind teammate and IndyCar leader Will Power.

BASEBALL

Scherzer placed on DL

The New York Mets placed pitcher Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with what the club described as "left oblique irritation." The move is retroactive to Sept. 4, the day after Scherzer left his start against Washington following five innings with discomfort in his left side. The 38-year-old missed nearly two months earlier in the season with a left oblique strain. Scherzer said this injury is different and not as severe. Mets Manager Buck Showalter expects Scherzer to miss at least one start and possibly two to make sure the issue is fully resolved before the postseason begins. Scherzer was supposed to start Friday's game in Miami. There is no immediate word on who will start in Scherzer's place.

Brewers' lefty injured

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer exited with elbow tightness after allowing seven runs in 2 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. A trainer and Manager Craig Counsell came to the mound in the second inning after Lauer gave up Alan Trejo's two-run home run. An inning later, Michael Toglia hit three-run drive to make it 7-0. The trainer returned to the mound and Lauer then walked off the field after 60 pitches It was the second-most runs allowed by Lauer in his 26 starts this season. His ERA jumped to 15.91 in six career starts at Coors Field.

HOCKEY

Senators, Stutzle reach deal

The Ottawa Senators have locked up another one of their top young players. Center Tim Stutzle has agreed to an eight-year, $66.8 million contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. The deal, which carries an average annual value of $8.35 million and kicks in following the 2022-23 season, is the latest move by General Manager Pierre Dorion to solidify Ottawa's core. Selected No. 3 overall at the 2020 draft with the pick received in the Erik Karlsson trade with the San Jose Sharks, Stutzle has 34 goals and 87 points in 132 NHL games. The 20-year-old German finished second on the Senators with 58 points (22 goals, 36 assists) in 79 appearances in 2021-22.

BASKETBALL

Wilson named MVP

A'ja Wilson earned WNBA MVP honors for the second time in her young career Wednesday. The 26-year-old Las Vegas Aces forward received 31 of 56 first-place votes from a media panel. Seattle forward Breanna Stewart was second, garnering 23 first-place votes and finishing 32 points behind Wilson, who had 478 points. Wilson also won the award in 2020 and is the seventh player to win it more than once. She averaged 19.5 points and 9.4 rebounds this season while shooting 50% from the field. She led the league in blocks per game with 1.9. The award was announced one day after Wilson helped the Aces reach the WNBA Finals by knocking out Stewart and the Storm. Wilson also earned Defensive Player of the Year honors this year. She's the fifth player to win both awards in the same season; the last to do it was Lauren Jackson in 2007.